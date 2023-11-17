Lollapalooza India 2024: Lineup, how to buy tickets, prices, & all you need to know 

Lollapalooza India's second edition is set to be back at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, India, from January 27, 2024, to January 28, 2024. The music festival returns to India after an immensely successful first edition that drew over 60, 000 patrons in 2023.

The second edition of the festival, which will feature artists such as Sting, Jonas Brothers, and Halsey, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival.

Tickets for the festival are currently on sale and are priced at ₹11,499 for General Phase II tickets, ₹18,999 for Lola Lounge Phase I, ₹29,999 for NEXA Lounge (under 25), and ₹49,999 for NEXA Lounge. All prices are exclusive of taxes and processing fees. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the festival.

Lollapalooza India 2024 lineup

Lollapalooza India is returning to India with a star-studded lineup, with the headliners of the festival being Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, One Republic, Keane, and Lauv, respectively.

The full lineup for the Lollapalooza 2024 at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, India is given below:

Sting

Jonas Brothers

Halsey

One Republic

Keane

Lauv

Jungle

Royal Blood

Upgmafia

Meduza

Mala

Caribou

The Rose

Eric Nam

Anoushka Shankar

Fatoumata Diawara

Kenny Beats

The Raghu Dixit Project

When Chai Met Toast

The Karan Kanchan Experience

Parvaaz

Prabh Deep

Dualist Inquiry

Garden City Movement

Komorebi

Parekh & Singh

Skrat

Kamakshi Khanna

Ubabe

CHRMS

Dewdrops

Shashwat Bulusu

Jatayu

Monophonik

Sublime Sound

Stalvart John

Long Distances

Megan Murray.

Lollapalooza first came to India in 2023 with an extensive lineup of some of the most popular music acts in the world, including Imagine Dragons, Japanese Breakfast, Greta Van Fleet, and more.

More on Lollapalooza India and its headliners

Lollapalooza India 2024 is set to be held in partnership with Book My Show Live, and presented by the companies NEXA, Budweiser Beats, and Johnnie Walker. The festival's partners are RUPAY and Levis, while its corporate sponsors include Maybelline New York and Vedica, as well as PVR Inox, Radio Mirchi, and more.

The most prominent of the Lollapalooza India 2024 headliners is Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, professionally known as Sting. The English singer is best known for his extensive solo career, especially his second solo studio album, ...Nothing Like the Sun, which was released on October 5, 1987.

Jonas Brothers, the other headlining act, are best known for their third studio album, A Little Bit Longer, which was released on August 12, 2008. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

In a similar vein, American singer-songwriter Halsey rose to prominence with her second studio album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, which was released on June 2, 2017. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The pop-rock band One Republic is best known for their third studio album, Native, which was released on March 22, 2013. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart and the Swiss album chart, respectively.

Alternative rock band Keane is best known for their debut studio album, Hopes and Fears, which was released on May 10, 2004. Lastly, singer-songwriter Lauv rose to prominence with his debut studio album, How I'm Feeling, which was released on March 6, 2020. The gold-certified album peaked at number 16 on the Billboard 200 album chart.