Slam Dunk Festival 2024: Lineup, how to get tickets, dates & all we know so far

Slam Dunk Festival, one of the most eagerly anticipated events on the U.K. music festival calendar, has announced its 2024 festival. The Slam Dunk Festival will occur on Saturday, May 25, at the picturesque Hatfield Park.

Following that, Slam Dunk Festival North is scheduled for Sunday, May 26 at Temple Newsam in Leeds. This dual-location festival has a rich tradition of hosting some of the biggest names in the alternative and rock music scenes, and 2024 is shaping up to be no exception.

Headlining the announcement are chart-topping rockers You Me At Six, the legendary All-American Rejects, and the dynamic I Prevail. This trio alone is enough to set the stage for an unforgettable festival experience, and fans are already buzzing with anticipation.

One of the most exciting revelations is the return of Head Automatica, who will grace the stage to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut LP, Decadence. The iconic band promises an incredible performance that will be a tribute to their incredible journey in the music industry.

You Me At Six frontman Josh Franceschi shared his excitement in a press release, saying that the festival has given the band so much in their career and they have their own special kind of memories attached to the festival:

“Looking forward to returning to Slam Dunk this year to headline the festival. Slam Dunk has given You Me At Six so much over our career and we’ve got a lot of special memories from performing there over the years. The line-up is stacked with great artists, so will be an elite one.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. BST via their official website. For more information, fans can also follow the festival's official social media handles to stay updated on the tour.

The festival's coordinators have spared no effort in lining up a remarkable assembly of top-tier headliners for this year.

Fans can anticipate thrilling shows by some of the most prominent figures in the music industry, including:

The Wonder Years

Funeral For A Friend

Waterparks

I Prevail

The All-American Rejects

You Me At Six

Head Automica

Asking Alexandria

Pale Waves

LA Dispute

Mom Jeans

Set It Off

Mad Caddies

Pennywise

Goldfinger

The Interrupters

The Bouncing Souls

The Skints

Palaye Royale

Bob Vylan

Artio

Røry

L.S. Dunes

The Selecter

The first wave of performers announced by the festival is just a taste of what's to come. With a reputation for curating a diverse and thrilling lineup year after year, fans can also expect more exciting announcements.