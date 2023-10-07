Austin City Limits Music Festival 2023: How, when & where to stream live performances online

The Austin City Limits Music Festival has kicked off with a grand and diverse musical lineup. This annual event guarantees two weekends filled with unforgettable live entertainment, spanning October 6th to 8th and October 13th to 15th. During these back-to-back three-day weekends, Zilker Park in Austin will be transformed into a musical haven.

This festival finds its roots in the Austin City Limits television series, a live music program produced and recorded by PBS. This television series played a pivotal role in establishing Austin as the epicenter of live music in the United States. Over the years, the festival has hosted renowned acts, ranging from Metallica to Depeche Mode.

Tickets for one, two, and three days are up for grabs through the Austin City Limits Music Festival's official website, These tickets are categorized into four different tiers, which encompass general admission, general admission plus, VIP, and platinum options.

Prices for these tickets span from $170 for a single-day general admission pass to $5,705 for a three-day platinum-tier pass.

The Austin City Limits Music Festival includes big headliners such as Kendrick Lamar, The Lumineers and Foo Fighters

The festival's organizers have pulled out all the stops, securing an impressive roster of A-list headliners. Fans can look forward to electrifying performances by some of the music industry's biggest stars, including:

Kendrick Lamar

The Lumineers

Kali Uchis

Maggie Rogers

Foo Fighters

Shania Twain

The 1975

Alanis Morissette

Mumford & Sons

Odesza

Hozier

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Labrinth

Where and How to Stream Austin City Limits Music Festival?

To access the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Hulu, simply head to the Hulu home screen and look for it there. Alternatively, fans can use the search bar and type in Austin City Limits to quickly locate the festival.

This exciting partnership between the Austin City Limits Music Festival and Hulu ensures that music enthusiasts worldwide can partake in the magic of this renowned event, making it more accessible than ever. Hulu has a subscription plan to suit your preferences.

Here's a breakdown of Hulu's subscription plans for the Austin City Limits Music Festival:

Hulu (with Ads): After a free trial month, this plan costs $7.99 per month, providing access to Hulu's content library with occasional advertisements.

Hulu (No Ads): For an ad-free experience, the monthly subscription fee is $14.99.

Bundle with Disney+ (with Ads): This package combines Hulu (with ads) and Disney+ for $9.99 per month. However, starting from October 12, this plan's price will increase to $14.99 per month.

Bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ (with Ads): If you're a sports enthusiast, you can get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ together for $12.99 per month. Like the previous bundle, this price will also increase to $14.99 per month from October 12.

Bundle with No Ads: For those who prefer an ad-free experience across all three platforms (Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+), the current price is $19.99 per month. However, starting on October 12, this bundle will cost $24.99 per month.

Hulu Student Discount: Eligible students can enjoy Hulu (with ads) for just $1.99 per month with the Hulu student discount.

Here's the full Hulu's ACL fest streaming schedules for Austin City Limits Music Festival

Saturday, October 7

Channel 1

2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PT: BigXthaPlug

3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT: Declan McKenna

4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT: Amaarae

5:05 p.m. ET/2:05 p.m. PT: Gus Dapperton

7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT: Ben Kweller

8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT: Noah Kahan

10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT: Thirty Seconds to Mars

11:20 p.m. ET/8:20 p.m. PT: Foo Fighters

Channel 2

2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PT: Arya

3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT: Eddie Zuko

4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT: Yaya Bey

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT: Mt. Joy

6:05 p.m. ET/3:05 p.m. PT: Poolside

7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT: Rina Sawayama

8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT: Bob Moses

9:05 p.m. ET/6:05 p.m. PT: Tanya Tucker

10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT: Alanis Morissette

11:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. PT: Tove Lo

Hulu's ACL fest streaming schedule for Sunday, October 8

Channel 1

2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PT: Michigander

2:30 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT: Becky Hill

3:20 p.m. ET/12:20 p.m. PT: Kevin Kaarl

4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT: Matt Maltese

5:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. PT: Niall Horan

6:20 p.m. ET/3:20 p.m. PT: Suki Waterhouse

7:25 p.m. ET/4:25 p.m. PT: Yeah Yeah Yeahs

8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT: Hozier

10:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. PT: Mumford & Sons