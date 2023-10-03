Foo Fighters Everything or Nothing at All 2024 tour: Presale, where to buy tickets, dates, venues, support acts & more

Foo Fighters have announced a new tour, titled Everything or Nothing at All 2024 tour. It is scheduled to be held from June 13, 2024, to August 18, 2024, with additional dates perhaps to follow. The tour will be in support of the band's 2023 album.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature special guest performances by the Pretenders and The Hive, among others, via a post on their official Instagram page on October 2, 2023.

Live Nation presale for the tour will be available from October 5, 2023, and can be accessed with the code VOCALS. General tickets will be available from October 6, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be accessed at the band's official website.

Foo Fighters building momentum for their new album with a tour

Foo Fighters released their latest studio album, But Here We Are, on June 2, 2023. The album has been a major success on the charts so far, peaking as a chart topper on the Australian, Kiwi, Swiss and UK album charts respectively.

Foo Fighters embarked on back-to-back tours immediately after the release of the album, starting with some back-to-back festival dates, playing at the Bonnaroo Music Festival as well as the Glastonbury festival.

Subsequently, Foo Fighters has been touring across North America with a rotating set of supporting performers, including Wet Leg and Courtney Barrett. The 2023 North America tour is scheduled to wrap up at the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas on October 10, 2023.

Subsequently, Foo Fighters will play at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 14, 2023. The festival date will be followed by a brief tour of Australia and New Zealand in December 2023 and January 2024.

After the Australia and New Zealand tour, the band will embark on the newly announced tour legs. The full list of dates and venues for the Foo Fighters Everything or Nothing at All tour is given below:

June 13, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

June 15, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

June 17, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Hampden Stadium

June 20, 2024 – London, UK at London Stadium

June 22, 2024 – London, UK at London Stadium

June 25, 2024 – Cardiff, UK at Principality Stadium

June 27, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Villa Park Stadium

July 17, 2024 – New York City, New York at Citi Field

July 19, 2024 – New York City, New York at Citi Field

July 21, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Fenway Park

July 23, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium

July 25, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Great American Ball Park

July 28, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Field

August 3, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Empower Field

August 7, 2024 – San Diego, California at Petco Park

August 9, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at BMO Stadium

August 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at BMO Stadium

August 16, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Providence Park

August 18, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at T-Mobile Park

The remaining 2023 tour dates and venues are as follows:

October 3, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 5, 2023 – El Paso, Texas at Don Haskins Center

October 7, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits

October 10, 2023 – Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

October 14, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits

November 26, 2023 – Abu Dhabi, UAE at F1 Grand Prix

November 29, 2023 – Perth, Australia at HBF Park

December 2, 2023 – Adelaide, Australia at Coopers Stadium

December 4, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia at AAMI Park

December 6, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia at AAMI Park

December 9, 2023 – Sydney, Australia at Accor Stadium

December 12, 2023 – Brisbane, Australia at Suncorp Stadium

Foo Fighters are best known for their fifth studio album, In Your Honor, which was released on June 14, 2005. The multi-platinum certified album was a chart-topper on the Australian and Kiwi album charts respectively.