Foo Fighters Global Streaming Event: How to stream, where to watch and all you need to know

Foo Fighters have announced a Global Streaming Event, which is scheduled to be held on May 21, 2023, and can be streamed for free on the music streaming service Veeps. The band will perform songs from their upcoming album, But Here We Are, to be released on June 2, 2023.

The band announced the event, following the release of their new single Under You, on May 17, 2023, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Interested patrons can watch the show by tuning onto https://foofighters.veeps.com/ on May 21, 2023, at 8 pm BST.

Foo Fighters' concert is a prelude to their two back-to-back tours

The Foo Fighters are set to tour North America from May 24, 2023, to support their upcoming album. The tour will begin at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, and end with a second leg show on October 5, 2023.

Sometime after the North American tour, the band is also going on a UK tour, in what will be the first year-spanning tour for the band after the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins on March 25, 2022.

Ahead of the two tours, the band will conduct a live performance on Veep as a prelude to the two back-to-back tours. Speaking about the event, Veeps CEO and founder Joel Madden, stated the following:

"Shows like this don’t happen every day. To take this moment to gather fans worldwide, to give people an opportunity to share in the experience no matter where they are, is a gift."

The CEO continued:

"Having a place to make these moments accessible is why we built Veeps and we’re honored to be trusted with delivering this incredible show for Foo Fighters and all of their fans."

In addition to the concert, the band has also released a new single, the second from their upcoming album, But Here We Are. The Greg Kurstin-produced song is a heart-rending tale of a man mourning a loss sung to a upbeat pop-rock instrumentation that gives it a surreal vibe:

"I woke up and walk a million miles today/ I’ve been looking up and down for you/ All this time it still just feels just like yesterday/ That I walked a million miles with you"

Dave Grohl continues:

"Someone said I’ll never see your face again/ Part of me just can’t believe it’s true/ Pictures of us sharing songs and cigarettes/ This is how I’ll always picture you."

The single is likely to be performed at the concert, alongside a whole host of material including but not limited to, behind-the-scenes footage and “surprises” recorded at Foo Fighters' own 606 Studios. The concert will also be available for on-demand viewing from May 24, 2023.

