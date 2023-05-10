Austin City Limits 2023: Lineup, schedule, venue, tickets, and all you need to know

Austin City Limits 2023 is confirmed to be held at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. The two-weekend music festival announced a lineup of acts performing on October 6-8 and October 13-15. The headliners on both weekends include Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Shania Twain, Alanis Morrissette, The 1975, Mumford and Sons, Odesza, and The Lumineers.

There are also more talented artists in the Austin City Limits lineup, including Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, Kali Uchis, Labrinth, Niall Horan, Lil Yachty, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Portugal. Other lineup artists are The Man, Death Grips, Rina Sawayama, Coi Leray, Glorilla, Little Simz, the Breeders, Suki Waterhouse, Morgan Wade, Jessie Ware, Tanya Tucker, and Yves Tumor.

Austin City Limits also announced that the 2023 edition of the nine-stage festival would feature diverse acts featuring 45% female performers, LGBTQ+ artists, allies, and icons with Latin stars.

This year's festival will have Hulu as its official streaming partner

Fans can purchase tickets for both weekends, as they are on sale now at aclfestival.com. Fans can check out the three-day tickets for both weekends, as they will be on sale on May 9 at 1 p.m. ET. Plans start at $25 down. A one-day general admission ticket, a one-day Ga+ ticket, and a one-day ticket will be sold at a later date.

GA ticket holders can experience more, such as a premium cocktail for sale on bar menus at the festival. The GA+ tickets offer a full-service bar with the preferred price of beer, seltzers, wine, and cocktails.

Fans have the option of purchasing single-day, three-day, VIP, or platinum tickets. The ticket prices can vary depending on the weekend and the type of ticket. Among the amazing experiences available at Austin City Limits 2023 are food vendors, art installations, a kids' area, a silent disco, and a wine lounge.

Fans can find more information on transportation, lodging, accessibility, safety, and FAQs on aclfestival.com. There are also tickets available at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect program. The StubHub website is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices can vary from higher to lower than face values as it depends on demand.

Hulu will be the official streaming partner for this year’s festival, with three days of select live performances, interviews, and more available during the first weekend.

The Austin City Limits Festival is one of many performances for Lamar, as fans will enjoy his performances this summer scheduled in North America and abroad to support his latest album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. The headline act, The Foo Fighters, also has a packed schedule with the festival and headlining dates in 2023. They will also be releasing a new album, But Here We Are, in June.

Meanwhile, Austin City Limits' headline artist, Mumford & Sons, will perform at several festivals. Marcus Mumford also shared in an interview last year that he was eager to begin working with the band on their first album after Delta in 2018. Another headline act, Twain, will be touring after she releases her latest album, which is also the artist's first album after 2017.

