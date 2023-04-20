American rock band, Greta Van Fleet confirmed their 2023 world tour for their upcoming album Starcatcher, which releases on July 21, 2023. Artists and bands like Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy, and Black Honey will also support the band on selected dates and venues. Greta Van Fleet’s Electric Tomb fan club pre-sale begins on April 19, 2023, at 10 am local time.

There is also a Live Nation ticket pre-sale starting on April 20, 2023, at 10 am local time on the Ticketmaster website. General ticket sales will start on April 21, 2023, at 10 am local time.

Fans can check out the deals or pick up tickets to Greta Van Fleet's shows via StubHub as the purchase is 100% guaranteed via their Fan Protect program. However, StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and ticket charges can be higher or lower than face value as it depends on demand.

Fans can also check tour tickets as they are available on secondary market websites including Vivid Seats, TicketNetwork, MegaSeats and TicketCity. There is also an offer for First-time Vivid Seats users that they can save $20 on ticket orders over $200.

Greta Van Fleet Starcatcher Tour 2023: Dates and venues

The artists’ North American tour will begin on July 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee, after the release of their album. Greta Van Fleet will conclude the leg on September 23, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The artists will then go ahead on the UK/European leg of the tour, starting on November 6, 2023, in Hamburg, Germany. The tour will end on December 6, 2023, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Here are the dates and venues for Greta Van Fleet’s 2023 tour:

May 5-7 - Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, GA

May 5-7 - Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, TN

July 24 - Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

July 27 - Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX

July 28 - Toyota Center in Houston, TX

July 31 - Ball Arena in Denver, CO

August 2 - Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT

August 4 - Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA

August 5 - Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR

August 8 - Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA

August 10 - The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA

August 12 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV

September 3 - Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN

September 6 - Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL

September 8 - Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

September 11 - Capital One Arena in Washington DC

September 12 - Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

September 15 - TD Garden in Boston, MA

September 16-17 - Sea Hear Now Festival 2023 in Asbury Park, NJ

September 19 - Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

September 22 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

September 23 - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH

November 6 - Sporthalle in Hamburg, Germany

November 8 - Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 9 - Accor Arena in Paris, France

November 12 - Forest National in Brussels, Belgium

November 14 - OVO Arena Wembley in London, UK

November 16 - 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland

November 19 - AO Arena in Manchester, UK

November 20 - OVO Hydro in Glasgow, UK

November 26 - Forum in Copenhagen, Denmark

November 28 - Zenith in Munich, Germany

November 30 - Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy

December 3 - Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona, Spain

December 4 - WiZink Center in Madrid, Spain

December 6 - Campo Pequeno in Lisbon, Portugal

More on Greta Van Fleet’s Starcatcher

Greta Van Fleet shared details about their latest album, Starcatcher, earlier this month and also shared their lead single, Meeting the Master.

The album is written and recorded by the band’s lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, drummer Danny Wagner, and Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb. Greta Van Fleet's album was recorded at RCA Studios in Nashville.

In a press release, Jake mentioned,

“We didn’t really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual. If anything, the record is our perspective, and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians.”

Wagner mentioned while enlightening about Greta Van Fleet's new album,

“We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe. We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world.”

Sam shared:

“When I imagine the world of Starcatcher, I think of the cosmos. It makes me ask a lot of questions, like ‘Where did we come from?’ or ‘What are we doing here?’ But it’s also questions like, ‘What is this consciousness that we have, and where did it come from?’”

Fans are looking forward to the group’s highly anticipated album and upcoming Greta Van Fleet 2023 tour.

