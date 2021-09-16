Top 5 exciting attacking partnerships to watch in the 2021-22 season

With the rise of more and more attacking talents, we've seen many football sides assemble interesting strike partnerships.

In fact, almost every side to have won the Champions League in recent years has had a phenomenal goalscoring duo or even a triumvirate leading the line for them.

It's a new trend in football as teams embrace a more attack-minded style of play and in the 2021-22 season itself, we have seen some new and exciting duos come together.

Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic for AC Milan, Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez for Inter Milan, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andre Silva for RB Leipzig are just to name a few.

But here's a look at the five best attacking partnerships to watch out for in the 2021-22 season:

#5 Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner (Chelsea)

Lukaku and Werner could form an interesting partnership

Romelu Lukaku made a surprise return to Chelsea last month from Inter Milan, hoping to right the wrongs of his first spell, which ended in a whimper almost a decade ago.

But that isn't to suggest he's untested in the Premier League. The Belgian has scored 113 goals for West Brom, Everton and Manchester United across seven years, and has finally opened his account for the Blues too.

Nouman @nomifooty Romelu Lukaku in the league so far:



Shots on Target: 4

xG: 2.3

Goals Scored: 3



That's what we call a Clinical Finisher 💙 Romelu Lukaku in the league so far:



Shots on Target: 4

xG: 2.3

Goals Scored: 3



That's what we call a Clinical Finisher 💙 https://t.co/zs5bxCWINF

With four goals from four games in all competitions, he's made a fine start to life in London again. Once Timo Werner opens his account it might start a special partnership.

The German is a striker too, but his role at Chelsea has evolved a lot since last year. Werner has become more of a creator, with 15 assists last term compared to only 12 goals.

#4 Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Suarez and Griezmann scored 36 goals together in one year at Barcelona

After only a year apart, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann have reunited at Atletico Madrid, having played the 2019-20 season together at Barcelona.

The Uruguayan was deemed surplus to Blaugrana's requirements, paving the way for Rojiblancos to snap him up. He instead repaid their faith by guiding them to their first La Liga title since 2014, scoring 21 goals.

Griezmann, meanwhile, is an astute winger too, and an Atletico legend. He has scored 133 times and assisted 50 more in 257 games, whilst also lifting three trophies during his glorious first spell.

B/R Football @brfootball 2018-19: Rivals

2019-20: Teammates

2020-21: Rivals

2021-22: Teammates



Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez at Atletico and Barcelona since 2018 🤯 2018-19: Rivals

2019-20: Teammates

2020-21: Rivals

2021-22: Teammates



Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez at Atletico and Barcelona since 2018 🤯 https://t.co/aSPxnoQ0ES

Following two difficult years with the Catalans, he's now back at the Wanda Metropolitano. Griezmann faces an uphill battle to win over his fans again, who've given him a morbid reception of boos and jeers.

Perhaps if the goalscoring duo hit it off in the Spanish capital, the side could be set for more silverware (and the fans may have a change of heart).

