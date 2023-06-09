"Maybe he's writing all the love songs for the groupie": Damiano David breaks up with girlfriend amid viral kissing video backlash 

Måneskin lead singer Damiano David recently took to social media to address a video of him kissing a mystery woman. The rising star was famously in a relationship with longtime girlfriend and model Giorgia Soleri, however he has clarified that the two have broke up. His statement comes after DeuxMoi and TikTok seemingly accused him of cheating on his now ex-girlfriend. Netizens do not seem too pleased with the video of him that has gone viral on TikTok. Responding to the same, one netizen wrote online:

Popular Instagram gossip page DeuxMoi recently posted a blind item about the “rising rockstar.” In the same an unidentified person alleged that a European singer was surprised by his girlfriend while he was intimate with another woman. The submission went on to reveal that “hysterical scenes” took place after the singer was exposed for his actions.

Meanwhile, TikTok user @valeeebarba uploaded an image of Damiano David kissing a woman who was not Giorgia Soleri.

Netizens were quick to add the two together and immediately put the Begging You singer and his response to the incident on blast. A few reactions to the video read:

Damiano David responds to viral video

The 24-year-old singer took to his Instagram story on Thursday and apologized for the video that has gone viral. He also told his 5.2 million followers that he had broken up with his girlfriend Soleri before he was seen kissing the mystery woman. The statement which has been translated to English read:

“I am very sorry this video came out, it was not how we wanted to handle the situation and it was my mistake. Giorgia and I have decided to break up a few days now so there have been no betrayals of any kind. I hope this doesn’t affect Giorgia’s image and that you can respect the delicacy of this moment.”

Soleri and David reportedly began dating in 2017 and preferred to keep their relationship away from the spotlight. Although the two have kept a fair share of their relationship away from Måneskin fans, their followers are well aware that they share two cats together- Lego and Bidet.

The last time Soleri posted an image of herself alongside the famous singer was on May 12. She wrote alongside an image of them kissing- “more and more every day.”

In January, she also penned a sweet message to the musician where she wrote:

“Thank you for making me feel blessed every day of my life, I’m proud of you (and the biggest fan) since day 1 and I’ll always be. Love you amore.”

Before gaining worldwide recognition, Måneskin showed off their talent on the streets of Rome. Their appearance on X Factor helped them garner a fanbase. Since then, they have released multiple albums and performed on various television shows and concerts worldwide. The band is well known for supporting the LGBTQ community. During the Polsat SuperHit festival, David and fellow band member Thomas Raggi shared a kiss amid the growing hostility towards the community.

