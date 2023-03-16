Maneskin, the Italian rock band, is back with another tour this year with the announcement of the Rush World Tour, which is scheduled to take place from September 3, 2023, to December 13, 2023.

The band announced the tour, which is set to take place after their previous world tour and Italian stadium shows, via a post on their official Instagram page:

For North American shows, Presale starts on March 20, 2023, at 12 pm local time and ends on March 22, 2023, at 10 am local time. General tickets will be available from March 23, 2023, at 10 am local time. Prices are yet to be announced. Mexico presale begins March 17, 2023, at 11 am CT. General tickets are available from March 18, 2023. The price has not yet been announced.

The Australian presale starts on March 22, 2023, at 10 am AEST. General tickets are available from March 24, 2023, at 9 am AEST. Prices are yet to be announced.

Depending on the location, the presale for European shows begins on March 16 at 10 am CET and lasts until March 22 at 10 am CET. Depending on the venue, general admission tickets go on sale on March 18, 2023, at 10 am CET. As of right now, no ticket pricing has been disclosed.

Depending on the venue, the presale in South America begins on March 16 at 10 am local time and lasts until March 27 at 10 am local time. Depending on the location, general tickets will be made available starting on March 23, 2023, at 10 am. At this time, there is no information on the cost of the tickets.

All Maneskin Rush World Tour tickets and presales are available at www.ticketmaster.com

Maneskin will perform in Australia for the first time

While Maneskin has previously played shows in venues across the world previously, the Rush World Tour will feature the band's first Australian shows, with shows scheduled in cities such as Sydney and Brisbane.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is listed below:

September 3, 2023 — Hanover, Germany, at EXPO Plaza

September 6, 2023 — Nancy, France, at Nancy Open Air

September 21, 2023 — New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden

September 23, 2023 — Columbia, Maryland, at Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 25, 2023 — Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

September 27, 2023 — Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

September 29, 2023 — Chicago, Illinois, at Allstate Arena

October 1, 2023 — Detroit, Michigan, at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

October 3, 2023 — Nashville, Tennessee, at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

October 6, 2023 — Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 10, 2023 — Los Angeles, California, at Kia Forum

October 13, 2023 — Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena

October 15, 2023 — Vancouver, British Columbia, at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 20, 2023 — Mexico City, Mexico at Palacio De Los Deportes

October 24, 2023 — Bogotá, Columbia at Movistar Arena

October 27, 2023 — Santiago, Chile at Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

October 29, 2023 — Buenos Aires, Argentina at Movistar Arena

November 1, 2023 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at Qualistage

November 3, 2023 — San Paulo, Brazil at Espaço Unimed

November 20, 2023 — Brisbane, Australia, at BCEC

November 22, 2023 — Sydney, Australia, at Hordern Pavilion

November 23, 2023 — Melbourne, Australia, at Margaret Court Arena

November 25, 2023 — Adelaide, Australia, at AEC Theatre

November 27, 2023 — Singapore at TBA

December 2, 2023 — Tokyo, Japan, at TBA

December 3, 2023 — Tokyo, Japan, at TBA

December 7, 2023 — Kobe, Japan, at TBA

December 14, 2023 — Dublin, Ireland, at 3 Arena

December 19, 2023 — Manchester, UK, at AO Arena

More about Maneskin and their music career

Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, and Thomas Raggi, who make up the band Maneskin, meaning "Moonlight" in Dutch, first worked together following their high school years. Ethan Torchio, the fourth member of the group, joined soon after that.

Maneskin began playing as a busker in the Colli Portuensi district of Rome before finishing second in the 11th season of the Italian edition of X Factor in 2017. Il ballo della vita, their first studio album, was released on October 26, 2018. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Italian album charts and was in the top ten in several other countries' album charts.

Maneskin released their second studio album, Teatro d'ira: Vol. I, in 2021, received critical acclaim for it. The album was a chart-topper on the Italian and Finnish album charts and was a hit on the Danish, UK, and US album charts, among others.

