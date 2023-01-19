Maneskin London Show 2023: How to buy tickets, dates, venue, and more 

Italian rock band Maneskin has announced a last-minute concert scheduled for January 22, in London, at the Lafayette venue.

The surprise mini-concert comes ahead of the release of their studio album Rush, which will be available for purchase streaming from January 20. The intimate show is in collaboration with YouTube and will have a limited number of seats.

This is not the first time the quartet has announced a surprise concert. Earlier in October, Maneskin performed at London’s Underworld to celebrate the release of their new single, The Loneliest.

Maneskin's London concert attendees to be chosen via lucky prize draw

To get access to the tickets, fans will have to visit the band’s official website and pre-order their new album. Not all fans who purchase the album will get the chance to buy the tickets.

The band will only select 250 lucky fans with the help of a lucky prize draw, who will get to see Maneskin live at the upcoming concert. The promo closes at 2.00 pm GMT on January 19.

Maneskin is also scheduled to perform two shows on May 8 at London’s O2 Arena this year.

Speaking to EW about how the album cannot be confined to a particular genre, Maneskin vocalist Damiano David said:

“This record, it's actually impossible to be labeled. It's impossible to make it fit in a box or say it's rock, pop, whatever. We went in the opposite direction because we feel like we're living in a time where music genres are going to be deleted, and we're just going to talk about good music and bad music.”

They additionally released a song featuring Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello titled Gossip. Speaking about their collaboration, the band told the publication:

“We met him while we were in L.A. He came to our studio three times. It was crazy because we got a chance to jam with him and were really amazed by how humble and nice he was. We're jamming as [if] we were all in a big band — he had no ego. And we chose this song ['Gossip'], which was the one we all loved the most.”

The Beggin’ group was formed in 2017 with the band’s lineup consisting of vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, drummer Ethan Torchio, and guitarist Thomas Raggi. The 20-something artists' cover of The Four Seasons' Beggin' went viral due to its usage on TikTok in 2021. The track soon rose to the top 10 of the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. They also received their first Grammy nomination in the Best New Artist category in 2023.

Maneskin released two studio albums including Il ballo della vita in 2018 followed by Teatro d'ira: Vol. I in 2021. They released an extended play as well, titled Chosen, which was released in 2017.

