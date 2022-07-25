WATCH: Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello tackled by his own security guard in wild footage

On July 23, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello was tackled by a security guard during a show in Toronto when a fan tried to get on stage. The security guard made contact with Morello while he was trying to get rid of the stage crasher.

However, Morello was in the way of the security guard and the fan, which led the guard to knock the guitarist down from the stage. When the incident happened, Rage Against the Machine was performing the last song of the night, Killing in the Name. In video footage shared by fans, Morello can be seen tumbling off the stage as the security guard came in contact with him.

As Morello tried to get back on stage, vocalist Zack de la Rocha paused the song and asked the audience not to try to get on stage. He said:

“Don’t try that sh*t. We’re cool, we love y’all… but don’t do that.”

Meanwhile, Morello was back on stage amid cheers from fans. Rage Against the Machine played the song from the top again to end their 18-song set.

Rage Against the Machine vocalist Zack de la Rocha performed sitting down because of his injury

Earlier this month, Rage Against the Machine’s lead vocalist Zack de la Rocha injured his leg on July 11 during the second show of their tour at the United Center in Chicago. The singer, however, continued performing while sitting down. Rocha was carried off the stage by crew members. He continues to perform his shows while sitting down.

Rage Against the Machine have reunited after 11 years for their reunion tour, Public Service Announcement Tour which commenced on July 9. The band also recently criticized the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. While playing their first show at the sold-out Alpine Valley Musical Theater in East Troy, Wisconsin, an enormous screen in the background showed slides highlighting the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. It also highlighted issues including discrimination between races and gun violence.

Rage against the machine just put on the sickest, angriest show in front of 38K and it was AWESOME.

While playing a medley of songs, the screen in the background read,

“Forced birth in a country that is the only wealthy country in the world without any guaranteed paid parental leave at the national level.”

The next slide read:

“Forced birth in a country where Black birth-givers experience maternal mortality two to three times higher than that of white birth-givers.”

Roe v. Wade is a 50-year-old ruling that granted women in the US guaranteed federal constitutional protection of abortion rights. The new ruling enables over half the states to impose restrictions on abortions, with many already working to totally ban abortions.

Multiple instances of fans getting on stage reported during artist’s performances

Roddy Ricch kicks a fan during his performance in Switzerland.

Various instances of fans getting on stage during live concerts and performances of artists have been reported off-late. Earlier this month, a fan got on stage during Roddy Ricch’s performance at the Openair Frauenfeld Festival in Switzerland. The 23-year-old rapper was performing his hit 2019 track The Box when a fan managed to get on stage and approached the singer but was interrupted by a security guard who took him down. In the video footage, Ricch can be seen kicking the fan before the security guard pushes him down.

During the same festival, the next day, a fan managed to get on stage during Lil Baby’s set. The Atlanta rapper was performing when an overenthusiastic fan ran up on stage, intending to hug the artist. A security guard then sent the fan flying from the stage into the barricades.

Two fans also managed to get on stage during Playboi Carti’s set at the festival. However, Playboi Carti rushed to the front of the stage, wrestling with the security staff, attempting to free one of his fans from their grasp and even gave him a hug.

