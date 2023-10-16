"The rise of a new era": Fans speculate BLACKPINK might join Columbia Records as President Jenifer Mallory follows all group members on Instagram

On October 16, 2023, BLINKs noticed that Columbia Records' President Jennifer Mallory had started following the BLACKPINK members, including Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa on Instagram. This sparked rumors that the members might soon sign exclusive contracts with Columbia Records instead of continuing with their current label, Interscope Records.

In 2018, YG Entertainment and BLACKPINK entered into an exclusive partnership with Interscope Records and the Universal Music Group to promote the group outside of Asia and expand into North American and European music markets.

Fans now hope that the members will join Columbia Records, believing that this move would better represent the group outside of Asia and help them break into the mainstream music scene. They took to social media platforms like Twitter to react to the possibility of the same as they called it "the rise of a new era."

Expand Tweet

"Everything will be okay": Fans wish for BLACKPINK to sign with Columbia Records for better global promotion

Owned by Sony Music Entertainment, Columbia Records, an American label, is one of the most prestigious record labels in the music industry, with approximately 85 recording artists signed with them. Notable artists, including Harry Styles, Central Cee, and The Kid LAROI, have chosen to sign with them.

Recently, the up-and-coming YG Entertainment group, Treasure, also signed with Columbia Records to break into the Western music industry and make their physical albums available through well-known retailers in foreign countries. Meanwhile, the girl group IVE has also joined the label.

Fans are excited about the prospect of BLACKPINK signing with Columbia Records. They believe it would provide the group with more exposure worldwide, enhance the distribution of physical sales, improve global promotion, and facilitate their entry into the US music market.

BLINKs took to Twitter to react to Columbia Records President Jenifer Mallory following Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo on Instagram and speculated that the group may join the company.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans speculated that since another YG Entertainment group, Treasure, signed with Columbia Records for Western music promotion, other YG groups may follow suit. Some fans believed the Korean agency was making significant efforts to persuade Rose, Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo.

They pointed out that the group has been on hiatus for an extended period without proper member promotion. Given that Columbia Records represents many popular foreign artists including Beyoncé, Bob Dylan, Adele, and others, they argued that BLACKPINK should undoubtedly consider joining the company.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the fact that Columbia Records' digital marketing manager, Chilka Ifediora, and specialist creative administration, Luis Gerardo Cardenas, have followed Thai singer Lisa on Instagram also raised suspicions about a potential collaboration.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Rosé was recently spotted having a meeting with Columbia Records' CEO Ron Perry sparking rumors about the group joining the record label. However, it is important to note that the group has not shared any official information about the same.

BLACKPINK recently made headlines after members Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo went to Crazy Horse Paris to show their support for Lisa, who delivered five exclusive performances over three days. They also recently concluded their Born Pink World Tour in September in Seoul, South Korea.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting an official announcement about whether the group will renew its contract with YG Entertainment or not.