"What's going on?”: Kid Cudi's presence at The Black Label recording studio sparks collaboration with BLACKPINK

On October 7, Instagram user Soonho Choi shared a picture of Kid Cudi at the BLACK Label recording studio, wearing a BLACKPINK hoodie, making a V sign with his hands, and pouting. The same was shared by fellow group members, including Jennie and Rosé, on their Instagram stories with captions like "love this" and "Cuteee."

Soon, fans began sharing the aforementioned story on social media, speculating that American rapper Kid Cudi and BLACKPINK might be planning a collaboration. They took to social media to express themselves, with one fan asking, "What is going on? I can't wait for the possible collaboration!"

Fans talking about possible collaboration between pairs (Image via liliexpliciy/X)

Fans speculate that BLACKPINK's Jennie might collaborate with Kid Cudi

In January 2023, American rapper Kid Cudi and BLACKPINK members were spotted together at the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes charity event held in Paris, posing for group and individual photos. The group delivered electrifying performances and was also seen with French President Emmanuel Macron and the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron.

In the group pictures, the BLACKPINK members and Kid Cudi were all smiling, and Kid Cudi shared it on his Instagram. Additionally, one of the group members, Jennie, shared a solo selfie with the American rapper on Instagram, expressing her happiness at taking a picture with him.

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi retweeted a post by user Esteban Gonzalez, who expressed hope for a collaboration between Jennie and Kid Cudi, sharing their picture from the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes charity event. It sparked collaboration rumors with Jennie herself.

Fan post retweeted by Kid Cudi on his Twitter (Image via Estebzz/X)

Many fans believe that the Pursuit of Happiness singer, seen wearing Verdy merchandise of BLACKPINK, might be collaborating with Jennie for her speculated debut album, which is why he only shared and retweeted pictures with the solo singer and not with other group members.

Check out how fans are reacting as the Stars in The Sky singer was spotted at BLACK LABEL's recording studio, leading to the spread of collaboration rumors with the girl group.

Fans talking about Kid Cudi and girl group's collaboration (Image via X)

Fans talking about Kid Cudi and girl group's collaboration (Image via rubyjaneroses/X)

Fans talking about Kid Cudi and girl group's collaboration (Image via jnkim/X)

Fans talking about Kid Cudi and girl group's collaboration (Image via jnktiace/X)

Fans talking about Kid Cudi and girl group's collaboration (Image via saintseverino/X)

Fans talking about Kid Cudi and girl group's collaboration (Image via prettysavage/X)

Fans talking about Kid Cudi and girl group's collaboration (Image via blackpinkglobalbase/X)

Meanwhile, as Rosé shared the story of the Pursuit of Happiness singer being in the aforementioned studio, fans can't help but speculate that he will be collaborating not only with Jennie but also with the entire group. They are eagerly anticipating the collaboration announcement between the rapper and BLACKPINK.

For those unfamiliar, Kid Cudi is a multitalented individual who has showcased his talent in multiple dimensions, including singing, rapping, record producing, filmmaking, directing, and fashion designing. He is best known for his works, including Indicud, Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon, Confused Passion, Passion & Demon Slayin', and others.

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Jennie released a dance performance video for her already-released song You & Me, receiving massive praise for the music video's cinematography, her vocals, outfits, and more. The group recently concluded their Born Pink World Tour in September, and Lisa successfully finished her three-day performance at the Crazy Horse Paris, where Rosé and Jisoo went to support her.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the confirmation announcement for their collaboration.