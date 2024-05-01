WATCH: Metro Boomin reacts to fan yelling Drake's Push Ups diss track lyrics during his set at Egypt's Giza Pyramids

Metro Boomin's recent DJ performance at Egypt's Greater Cairo gained attention after a fan yelled the lyrics of Drake's diss track Push Ups during the concert. What went viral was Metro's reaction to the fan's comment—he transitioned from Drizzy's Knife Talk to Kendrick Lamar's diss track, Like That.

This is in light of a major rap feud between Canadian rapper Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Many fans are now speculating that this is meant to be Metro's response to Drizzy's Push Ups, which takes a dig at the American record producer. In the diss track, Drake wrote:

"Get more love in the city that you from, n*gga/ Metro, shut your h* a*s up and make some drums, n*gga/ Yeah, I’m the Six God..."

Expand Tweet

Record producer Metro Boomin shocks fans after playing Kendrick Lamar's diss track in response to a fan yelling Drizzy's Push Ups during a show

A recent show of Metro Boomin on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Egypt, has recently gained attention. When the record producer was playing Drake's Knife Talk in his DJ set, a fan was heard yelling:

"Metro, shut your h* a*s up and play some drums."

The aforementioned line is a part of the diss track that Drake released for Kendrick Lamar and other celebrities like Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, and The Weeknd. After the audience member shouted out the lyrics, Metro replied by saying:

"I heard that."

He then went on to play Like That, which Kendrick Lamar released. The transition shocked fans since Metro and Drizzy were a part of a social media beef a few months back.

Boomin changed the track to Like That almost as soon as the following lines from Knife Talk came up:

"Type of n*gga that can’t look me in the eyes/ I despise/ When I see you, better put that f*ckin’ pride to the side/ Many times, plenty times, I survived/ Beef is live, spoiler alert, this n*gga dies."

Since Metro has produced both the tracks: Like That and Knife Talk, it should not be a surprise for fans if he plays these songs in his DJ set.

Drake has been in a feud with both Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

The beef between Metro Boomin and Drake began after the former took to X to express his frustration about the Heroes & Villains album not getting enough views when compared to Her Loss, a studio album released by Drake and 21 Savage. In a now-removed post, Boomin wrote:

"Her Loss still keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V. Proof that awards shows are just politics and not for me. [I don't care] about awards honestly..."

Later, during an Instagram live, Drizzy was heard saying:

"To the rest of you—the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet-and-deleters—you guys make me sick to my stomach."

Meanwhile, the feud between Lamar and Drake began as early as 2013, when the former released a diss track for the latter. The conflict escalated in October 2023, when First Person Shooter was released by Drake and J. Cole. On March 22, 2024, Lamar took a dig at Drake and Cole through Like That.

In April 2024, Drizzy release his diss track Push Ups on Lamar. A few days after this release, he came up with his second diss track, Taylor Made Freestyle. Finally, on April 30, Lamar responded through his diss track, Euphoria.

About two weeks ago, Metro Boomin posted on Instagram about his upcoming studio album with Future, named We Still Don't Trust You.