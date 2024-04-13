Watch: Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend Winnie Harlow dazzles for Future and The Weeknd's "We Still Don't Trust You"

Washington Wizards standout Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend, Winnie Harlow, recently appeared in a music video for a song by several popular music artists. The song, titled "We Still Don't Trust You," by rapper Future and singer The Weeknd, dropped last week as part of the "We Still Don't Trust You" album. The album was released by Future and music producer Metro Boomin.

The title song, "We Still Don't Trust You," included a feature from The Weeknd and has proven to be one of the most popular releases on the album. Along with "Red Leather," featuring rapper J. Cole, and "Show of Hands," featuring rapper A$AP Rocky, "We Still Don't Trust You" has been a hit.

In the music video for the song, which was released over the weekend, NBA fans noticed Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend, model Winnie Harlow, make an appearance.

The music video features several appearances from Harlow, who is a Canadian fashion model. In addition to starring in the video, Harlow has been a vocal fan of rap music in the past, allegedly even dating rapper Offset.

According to a Miami dancer, before dating Kyle Kuzma, Harlow had a brief fling with rapper Offset, who was married to rapper Cardi B at the time.

Who is Winnie Harlow? Looking at Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend

Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend, Winnie Harlow, is a model who gained popularity on the TV show "America's Next Top Model," hosted by Tyra Banks. The 21st season of the show, or as they call them, "cycles" of the show, saw Harlow finish in the second week of the finals.

In addition, she also became the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. This has allowed her to also become an outspoken advocate and spokesperson for those with the condition.

In an article from 2014 with Jamaica-Gleaner, she opened up on the treatment she received from others as a kid. As she explained, she was called many demeaning names, such as "zebra" and "cow," by other kids when she was young.

Despite changing schools repeatedly, Harlow then dropped out of high school while contemplating suicide because of how she had been treated. Despite that, she rose above the situation to become a wildly successful model and businesswoman.

In addition to her modeling and her appearance in the previously mentioned music video with Future and The Weeknd, she has also worked with Beyoncé. In 2016, when pop star Beyoncé released her visual album "Lemonade," Harlow made an appearance.

Despite her troubled youth, Harlow has managed to become an inspiration for others with vitiligo.