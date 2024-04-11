Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend, Winnie Harlow, has made her name in Hollywood. Of course, Harlow and many others born in the 1990s got to witness Destiny's Child, the iconic musical group of Beyonce & Co.

The Washington Wizards forward's girlfriend recently posted a picture of rappers Nicki Minaj, JT and BIA on her social media. However, what was hilarious about the post was how she referred to the trio as her Destiny's Child.

"Telling my kids this is Destiny's Child," Harlow captioned the post.

Winnie Harlow sent a shoutout to Nicki Minaj and BIA

Destiny's Child comprised pop stars Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. The group was active in the 1990s until 2006.

Nicki Minaj, JT and BIA collaborated on the song "Super Freaky Girl" in 2022. The song was part of Minaj's album "Queen Radio: Volume 1" in the same year.

Miami dancer says Winnie Harlow secretly dated rapper Offset

In January, a dancer from Miami alleged that Winnie Harlow had dated the rapper Offset.

The dancer who also worked with Cardi B said that the rapper, who was then married to Offset, had a secret affair with the model. She also alleged that Cardi B had all the knowledge about the affair but let it slide.

According to the dancer, Harlow and Offset used to go to strip clubs and sit together. She also alleged that while Offset was still married to Cardi B, he did not shy away from touching Harlow's legs.

"I think he smashed Winnie Harlow. ... I think she gave him a pass. As long as he does it respectfully. Like it's not out there. Because guess what, if you in a strip club and sitting right next to Winnie Harlow and you touching on her leg, yeah something going on," the dancer said on The Jasmine Brand podcast.

Cardi B and Offset have been having an on-and-off relationship since 2017. They have already been separated three times. The dancer didn't reveal any timeline of the incident.

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma met in 2020 when the Washington Wizards player messaged Harlow on Instagram. Later, in April 2020, Harlow moved to Los Angeles to stay with Kuzma.