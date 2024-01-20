Miami dancer accuses rapper Offset of secretly dating Kyle Kuzma’s girlfriend Winnie Harlow amid Cardi B split

Kyle Kuzma’s girlfriend Winnie Harlow has hit the news for all the wrong reasons. On “We In Miami Podcast”, the dancer alleged that Cardi B's estranged husband, Offset and Harlow had secretly dated at some point. She also claimed this happened when Cardi B and Offset were not separated.

The dancer also claimed Cardi B knew about the affair but was allegedly fine with it as long as Offset did it “respectfully.”

"I think he smashed Winnie Harlow...I think she gave him a pass. As long as he do it respectfully. Like it's not out there. Because guess what, if you in a strip club and sitting right next to Winni Harlow and you touching on her leg, yeah something going on."

The Miami dancer's accusations are not every day passing judgments and statements. These accusations directly impact not only the former rapper couple but also Harlow and her boyfriend Kyle Kuzma.

However, amid these accusations, the mentioned Miami dancer seems to have her own beef with the “WAP” singer. She even claimed Offset allegedly tried to hit on her as well.

"Offset was trying to holla at me...while they were together. We were on a yacht with Quavo...I see him trying to holla but I play my position coz I am not thirsty."

The dancer claimed she and the “Get Up 10” singer used to dance at the same club when they were in Miami. She accused Cardi B of being a hater and claimed the latter did not even greet her when they met again.

The dancer did not specify the timeline of the alleged relationship between Harlow and Offset. Kyle Kuzma and Harlow have been dating since 2020 and since then there hasn't been any rumor of their breakup or them falling apart, except in 2021. There has been no response from either the currently separated couple or Winnie Harlow.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow relationship timeline

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow have been together since April 2020, when he messaged her on Instagram during Covid-19 quarantine, both have been dating since then.

Harlow was living in Brooklyn, New York, and at Kuzma’s request, she moved to LA, when Kuzma was still playing for the LA Lakers.

In April 2021, the Kuzma and Harlow reportedly celebrated their one-year anniversary and were spotted together in public the next month. In June 2020, Harlow put up a picture with Kuzma on her Instagram handle. It was in July 2020, that Harlow told People that they had officially become a couple.

Harlow also joined Kyle Kuzma in the NBA Bubble, the same year he helped the Lakers win their 17th championship. It was reported in December 2021 that the couple had broken up. However, these rumors were also later squashed.

Despite being traded to the Washington Wizards, the couple are reportedly going strong and find a way to spend time together. She has also attended several Washington Wizards games to support Kuzma.

