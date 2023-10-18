"Wowww": Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma in awe of girlfriend Winnie Harlow, who featured on the cover of Vogue

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow have had a rock-solid relationship over the past three years or so. They’ve been strongly supporting each other in public since going “official” on Instagram in June 2020. The model sometimes watches Kuzma’s games before in Los Angeles and now in Washington. They look like a couple deeply in love with each other.

To show his appreciation for his girlfriend, Kuzma posted a couple of IG stories featuring her. One photo had one simple caption:

“Wowww”

Kyle Kuzma responds to his girlfriend's post on Instagram

The Washington Wizards forward’s post was a response to Winnie Harlow’s photo where she was the cover of Vogue NL. Although the picture was in classic black and white, the mood and expression the model wanted to come out were evident.

Vogue NL is the Dutch version of the American lifestyle magazine that’s sought after for photos and stories of models. Harlow is no stranger to such covers and she’s featured in yet another one.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow’s love story is quite famous. The then-LA Lakers basketball star sent her a message via Instagram. Harlow, for some reason, didn’t receive that message. Fortunately, he didn’t give up. Ultimately, the two connected and promptly spent more and more time on FaceTime.

One of "The America’s Top Next Model" finalists in 2014 moved to Los Angeles from New York to get to know Kuzma more. She has been with him since then.

Even when the forward was sent to the Washington Wizards as part of the Rusell Westbrook trade, Winnie Harlow still catches some of his games. In a regular season game against the Dallas Mavericks, she took photos of the game and herself supporting her boyfriend.

Later, she posted the pictures on Instagram and captioned it:

“Someone tell 33 to give me a call”

The Washington Wizards are expecting more from Kyle Kuzma starting this season

Following the trades of Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics and Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, Kyle Kuzma has more opportunities to grow. The Washington Wizards will count on him to be more than just a supporting role player.

Washington believed in him that they gave him a four-year $90 million contract in July. The deal includes $12 million in incentives and also comes with a 15% trade bonus.

Kuzma, Jordan Poole, Tyus Jones, Daniel Gafford, Deni Avdija and rookie Bilal Coulibaly are the core of the team. The former Laker and Poole, the former Golden State Warriors shooting guard, will have bigger and more responsibilities on their hands.