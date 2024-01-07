Kyle Kuzma and his girlfriend Winnie Harlow have been seen exchanging love and admiration every now and then. This time, she interestingly found the NBA star secretly taking her things with him.

Winnie Harlow had a hilariously witty caption when she found her boyfriend Kuzma wearing her black beanie. She found her missing hat on Kuzma's head when he was heading for the Wizards-Knicks game. Winnie jokingly captioned her Instagram story (along with a thinking and laughing emoji):

"So thaaats where my hat went."

Kyle Kuzma heading for the Wizards-Knicks game

Kyle Kuzma, the Washington Wizards forward, and supermodel Winnie Harlow have been dating since 2020. Their relationship began with Kuzma reaching out to Harlow via Instagram DM in 2019, which initially went unnoticed by Harlow due to a glitch in the Instagram system.

However, Kuzma tried again in 2020, leading to more conversations and eventually spending more time together when Harlow moved to LA while Kuzma was with the LA Lakers.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary in April 2021 and have since posted pictures together, solidifying their strong and enduring relationship.

Kyle Kuzma ranked ninth in All-Star fan voting

The voting results of the Eastern Conference forwards have come a couple of days ago.

Kyle Kuzma emerged as a significant presence among the other forwards, he received around 179,000 votes in the first round and was ranked ninth in the NBA's All-Star fan voting results.

Despite the team's struggles, Kuzma has produced career-high stats this season, with an impressive 22.6 points, 4.1 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. The loyalty of his fans was reflected in the voting, keeping his performance in mind.

Despite his recent transition to the Washington Wizards, Kuzma has captured the attention and support of fans, positioning himself in the upper echelons of the voting.

This noteworthy accomplishment not only underscores Kuzma's growing impact in the league but also serves as a testament to his evolving role in the Wizards' lineup.