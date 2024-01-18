"Fashion Killa": Kyle Kuzma dotes on supermodel girlfriend Winnie Harlow's latest cover for $34,000,000 brand

Kyle Kuzma and his girlfriend Winnie Harlow often steal the spotlight with their impressive outfits. Harlow, who is a fashion model and brand ambassador, was on the latest cover of Marine Serre. Marine Serre is a fashion brand that has an estimated net worth of $34 million, per GudStory.

"Fashion Killa," the star of the Washington Wizards wrote on his Instagram story, praising his girlfriend.

This is not the first time that Winnie Harlow has been on the cover of a famous brand, as she was on Vogue a few months ago. She also promotes the products of her own brand, Cayskin.

Harlow also spends her time watching the games of her boyfriend and is in attendance at Washington Wizards games.

Winnie Harlow Marine Serre Cover

Winnie Harlow doesn't miss Kyle Kuzma's home games

Kyle Kuzma has been one of the Washington Wizards' best players, although the team has struggled this season. Kuzma does his best to help his team win, but this has not been enough and the Wizards have won only seven of 39 games.

For her part, Winnie Harlow has been a regular presence at Capital One Arena in Washington, the Wizards' home court. The supermodel usually shares images of herself sitting courtside to support her boyfriend. Harlow also shares stories on Instagram, where she has high praise for Kyle Kuzma's performance.

Kyle Kuzma could see his future outside of Washington heading into the NBA trade deadline on February 8. The former NBA champion with the LA Lakers could attract interest from contending teams and part ways with the Wizards by early February.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic puts Kuzma's price tag at "Something in the vein of two first-round picks or equivalent value." This is not a high asking price for a contending team, while the Wizards could go into a rebuild mode to increase the chances of landing the top pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Kyle Kuzma has appeared in all 39 games for Washington this season. He has averages of 22.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, on 45.6 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc.

His all-around performance has not been enough for the Wizards so far, so moving to another team is a likely scenario for the 2020 NBA champion.

No matter what happens, Winnie Harlow will continue to support her boyfriend and attend his home games, either in Washington or another city. Winnie Harlow and Kuzma have reportedly been dating since April 2020.

