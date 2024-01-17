Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers Injury Reports for January 17 | 2023-24 NBA season

The LA Lakers host the Dallas Mavericks at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday for their third and final matchup of the season. The Lakers are yet to beat the Mavericks, losing their first two games on Nov. 22 and Dec. 12. Dallas has dominated the matchup since April 24, 2021, with eight wins in the last 10.

The Lakers are coming off a big win over the OKC Thunder, which could help them gain some momentum in a tight Western Conference. The Mavericks, meanwhile, got their revenge on the New Orleans Pelicans despite Luka Doncic's absence.

Wednesday's game will be the 174th regular-season meeting between the two franchises. Their first one happened on Nov. 7, 1980, with the Mavericks not getting their first win over the Lakers until March 23, 1982. The Lakers hold a 116-57 advantage in the all-time head-to-head matchup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "He hatin' on Giannis" - NBA fans throw jabs at Joel Embiid after crowning Nikola Jokic, leaving out Eastern Conference rival

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers injury reports for January 17, 2024

Both the Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers have endured a ton of injuries this season. The Mavericks have been without Luka Doncic in their last three games and missed Kyrie Irving for 12 games due to a foot injury for most of December.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been a staple on the Lakers' injury report since late November. The two superstars have played through their minor injuries, but the entire roster has not been fully healthy this campaign.

Also Read: "We did win a championship" - Steve Kerr shuts down doubts, refuses to write off Warriors

Dallas Mavericks injury report for January 17

The Dallas Mavericks will continue to be without Dante Exum, who is dealing with a right plantar sprain. He has not played since Jan. 3, while Luka Doncic is available after missing the last three games with a sprained right ankle.

Derrick Jones Jr. and Grant Williams are dealing with minor injuries, but both will play the LA Lakers. Greg Brown III and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are not with the team and are assigned to the NBA G League to get some game time.

Player Status Injury Luka Doncic Available Right Ankle Sprain Dante Exum Out Right Plantar Sprain Derrick Jones Jr. Available Right Calf Contusion Grant Williams Available Right Ankle Sprain

LA Lakers injury report for January 17

The LA Lakers are slowly getting healthier, with just four players on their injury report. Cam Reddish will miss his second consecutive game with a left knee effusion, while Gabe Vincent remains out as he recovers from left knee surgery.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both available after being listed as probable and questionable, respectively, for ankle injuries.

Player Status Injury Anthony Davis Available Left Ankle Sprain, Bone Bruise LeBron James Available Left Ankle Peroneal Tendinopathy Cam Reddish Out Left Knee Effusion Gabe Vincent Out Left Knee Surgery

Also Read: 10 NBA players who cannot be moved on February 8 trade deadline ft. Kawhi Leonard

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers?

The Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. EST. The game will be televised nationally through ESPN on ABC. It will also available on local TV channels like Bally Sports SouthWest-Dallas and Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles.

Radio listeners can also watch the game on SiriusXM NBA Radio across the country, ESPN LA 710 and 1330 KWKW in Los Angeles, and 97.1 FM and S: 99.1 FM in Dallas. Live streaming options include FuboTV, a paid subscription.

Also Read: 5 NBA stars likely to miss out on 30-man selection pool for TEAM USA 2024 Olympics roster

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!