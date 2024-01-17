"We did win a championship": Steve Kerr shuts down doubts, refuses to write off Warriors

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is not ready to wave a white flag and consider this season a lost one or even the last one. Kerr is confident his team can figure it out and make a late-season push. The Warriors recently hit rock bottom after losing to a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team missing four starters.

In an interview with "Willard & Dibs" on 95.7 The Game, Kerr was asked if this season has a "Last Dance" feel like with the 1998 Chicago Bulls. He's adamant that his team has a lot more to give despite the struggles. He even reminded everyone that the Warriors won a championship less than two years ago.

"We did win a championship, in case people forgot, a year and a half ago," Kerr said. "We got to the second round last year and had a chance to get to the conference finals and lost to a really good Laker team. This has been a rough go this year, no doubt. ... I believe in my guys, I love those guys and we're going to keep fighting."

While it might be admirable for Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors to make a stand amid their struggles, they will need to make a move before or at the trade deadline. It's not working at the moment, and it might be a little too late to wait for Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins to get it going.

The Warriors reached rock bottom on Monday night in Memphis when they lost to a Grizzlies team with only one regular starter. They got beat by a team led by Jaren Jackson Jr. with a bunch of end-of-the-bench type of players such as Vince Williams Jr., GG Jackson II and Jacob Gilyard.

What did Steve Kerr admit after loss to Grizzlies?

Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors received a boost on Monday with the return of Draymond Green from the bench. Green came off the bench, but the Warriors still got beat by a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team. Steph Curry did his best, but the Grizzlies just wanted it more.

Steve Kerr admitted after the game that his team was careless against the Grizzlies. Kerr told reporters that the pressure from Memphis' defense created a lot of mistakes and turnovers. He wished that his players were more careful and executed things more precisely.

Kerr also sent a message to the locker room to understand the predicament they are currently in. They are currently 12th in a loaded Western Conference and will likely battle teams such as the New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, LA Lakers and Houston Rockets for the play-in tournament spots.

