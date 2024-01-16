"Makes sure to m**t ride Ju": Tom Thibodeau clinging to Julius Randle despite struggles get Knicks fans fuming

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau still had some positive things to say about Julius Randle despite his awful night against the Orlando Magic. Knicks fans were unhappy with Randle for flunking in the absence of Jalen Brunson, but they were more angry at Thibodeau for defending the two-time All-Star.

The Knicks were missing Brunson for the second straight game with a calf injury. Randle was supposed to carry the team's offense with his scoring and playmaking, but he struggled again. He shot 9-for-21 in the win over the Memphis Grizzlies last Saturday.

Randle followed it up with another stinker in the 98-94 loss to the Magic, wherein he had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. He went 5-for-18 from the field, including 1-for-9 from beyond the arc. He did not have any turnovers, but he could have been more aggressive on offense and not settled at the 3-point line.

In his postgame interview, Tom Thibodeau was just surprised with Julius Randle's abysmal performance and pointed out that he can do much more on offense.

"Julius usually doesn't have games like that, but I thought he was doing other stuff for us. Julius can beat you in a lot of different ways," Thibodeau said.

However, New York Knicks fans are not having any of Thibodeau's praise for Randle. They are unhappy with another loss that puts them in the seventh spot in a suddenly tight Eastern Conference standings from No. 4 to No. 8.

One Knicks fan commented:

"He always make sure to m**t ride Ju."

This Knicks fan is baffled by Thibs' comments:

"If you don't see how lazy Randle was playing and the body language he shows on the floor, WTF!!!!"

Another Knicks fan is unsure what to feel about Randle:

"Julius normally doesn't have games like this, but he flops in the playoffs every year so."

Here are other reactions by Knicks fans on the Thibs-Randle issue:

Julius Randle has simple approach in 10th season of career

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks

Julius Randle is not worried about what people are saying about his play on social media. Randle is in his 10th season in the NBA and has a simple approach to how to deal with the life of a pro basketball player.

The 29-year-old big man told Fred Katz of The Athletic last week that he went through a lot of phases in his career, from the LA Lakers to the New Orleans Pelicans and now at the Big Apple.

It used to be about proving himself, but now it's just about being a great teammate. It's about helping the team win games for the fans and enjoy his time on the court wearing a New York Knicks jersey.

