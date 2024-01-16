"He'll be super happy": Bombshell trade proposal from analyst sees Draymond Green packing to LeBron James' Lakers

Draymond Green played his first game back from suspension on Monday night, but the Golden State Warriors still lost to the very short-handed Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors are likely making a trade before or at the deadline, with one NBA analyst proposing a blockbuster deal. It will send Green packing to the LA Lakers to team up with LeBron James.

According to Bill Simmons of The Ringer, it makes "too much sense" for the Lakers to acquire Draymond Green. Simmons proposed on the latest episode of his podcast a three-team trade involving the Warriors, Lakers and Chicago Bulls.

Warriors receive: Nikola Vucevic

Lakers receive: Draymond Green

Bulls receive: Rui Hachimura and the Lakers 2029 first-round pick.

"They gotta end the Draymond era," Simmons said. "Send him to the Lakers, he'll be super happy. ... LeBron keeps him in check, it makes too much sense."

It was not the first time Bill Simmons has proposed a "fake trade" involving Draymond Green and the LA Lakers. Simmons already wanted to send Green to the Lakers in a deal surrounding Austin Reaves last month.

Shams Charania of The Athletic recently reported that the Golden State Warriors could be making a big trade at the deadline. Everyone in the Warriors who is not named Curry could be available, so they might be active in overhauling their roster.

And as for Simmons' three-team trade, the Lakers will need to add another player to match salaries. Jaxson Hayes could be added to Rui Hachimura to the Chicago Bulls because they will need a big man to replace Nikola Vucevic.

Successful 3-team trade between Warriors, Lakers and Bulls.

Warriors lose to Grizzlies in Draymond Green's return from suspension

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely last month after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face. Green served a total of 12 games before being reinstated by the NBA. He missed four more games for the Golden State Warriors due to conditioning issues before returning on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Green came off the bench and finished with seven points, seven rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes. The Warriors were healthier than the Grizzlies heading into the game, but they still lost 116-107 at the FedEx Forum.

Memphis had a total of eight players out, including four of their five best players. Jaren Jackson Jr. was the only regular starter, but they still pulled off an upset win. It was an embarrassing performance by Golden State that could officially signal the need to make a trade.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!