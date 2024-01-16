10 NBA players who cannot be moved on February 8 trade deadline ft. Kawhi Leonard

The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away and some teams are expected to be active. There are going to be contenders looking to acquire the right players who could make a difference in a potential championship run. There will also be sellers who are going a different route and possibly start rebuilding.

However, not all players are eligible to get traded because of restrictions such as a new signing, a contract extension, veto ability, a no-trade clause and aggregate restrictions. Players who got traded can't be aggregated in another deal for two months.

Bradley Beal is the only player in the league with a rare no-trade clause in his contract. He still can be traded by the Phoenix Suns, but he will need to waive his clause for a deal to push through. He essentially controls his destination just like what he did in the offseason with the Washington Wizards.

10 NBA players who cannot be traded on February 8 deadline

There has only been one big trade this season so far when the New York Knicks acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. The Knicks had to part ways with Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett to make it happen. More teams are likely to do the same on Feb. 8.

On that note, let's look at the 10 NBA players who cannot be dealt at the trade deadline.

#1 - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are not going to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo based on their performances of the season. The Bucks are also unlikely to trade him regardless of how good or bad the team is playing. He's the greatest player in franchise history.

But the technical reason why Antetokounmpo is not eligible to get traded is he signed a three-year, $186 million extension earlier this season. His restriction date expires on April 23.

#2 - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard is having a resurgent season with the LA Clippers. He has also stayed relatively healthy this season, missing only a handful of games back in late December. There were rumors about a potential trade if things don't work out this season, but he has proven his worth.

Leonard became ineligible to get traded until July 9th after signing a three-year, $152.4 million extension last week. He would have entered the final year of his contract next season if he didn't sign a new deal.

#3 - Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are crazy if they want to trade Anthony Edwards, who is having a great season at the age of 22. Edwards has been the team's best player and has led them to the best record in the Western Conference.

Edwards is ineligible to get traded because he signed his rookie max contract last summer. The trade restriction will be lifted on July 1 at the start of the 2024 free agency. Nevertheless, it is difficult to see Minnesota part ways with one of the best young players in the NBA.

#4 - Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers

Just like Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton has established himself as a superstar this season. The Indiana Pacers are out of their minds if they even think about trading Haliburton, who has been one of the best point guards in the NBA this season.

A technical reason why the Pacers cannot trade Haliburton is the five-year, $260 million max contract extension he signed last summer. The Pacers cannot deal him until his trade restriction ends on July 1st.

#5 - Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown has been a part of many trade rumors over the past few years every time the Boston Celtics fail in the playoffs. Brown has been the perfect partner for Jayson Tatum and the Celtics ensured that after signing him to an insane five-year, $304 million supermax extension.

If the Celtics inexplicably try to trade Brown, it won't push through because of the extension he signed. He's restricted until July 26 when the NBA free agency enters its boring phase.

#6 - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball is the franchise player for the struggling Charlotte Hornets. He's been plagued by ankle issues since last season, so the Hornets might be inclined to start fresh. However, they cannot trade Ball until his trade restriction expires on July 1st.

Ball signed a five-year, $260 million contract extension with the Hornets last summer. It could be worth it for the Hornets if Ball can find a way to stay healthy or find the cause of his ankle problems like Steph Curry did in the early parts of his career.

#7 - Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane was shining brightly in the absence of Ja Morant early in the season due to his suspension. Bane was having the best scoring season of his career, which made his five-year, $207 million contract from last summer worth it for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bane's new deal won't kick in until next season and his trade restriction will be lifted at the start of the NBA offseason on July 1st. However, he's out at the moment for six weeks due to a sprained ankle.

#8 - Devin Vassell

Devin Vassell of the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to finish with the worst record in the Western Conference this season. Some experts pick them to be sellers at the trade deadline to find ways to get more assets to use for their current rebuild around Victor Wembanyama.

While Wembanyama is eligible to get traded, Devin Vassell is affected by the restriction brought on by his five-year extension worth $146 million signed in early October. His restriction expires on July 1st, the start of the NBA offseason.

#9 - Onyeka Okungwu

Onyeka Okungwu of the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are likely going to need to make some moves at the NBA trade deadline. Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela have been in trade rumors, with potential suitors likely coming in left and right.

Some teams might covet Onyeka Okungwu more than Capela because of his potential, he's ineligible to get dealt on Feb. 8. He signed a four-year, $62 million contract before the start of the season and he can't be traded until the start of this year's free agency.

#10 - Deni Avdija

Deni Avdija of the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards already made a trade over the weekend when they acquired Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Joe from the Detroit Pistons. The Wizards are at the start of a rebuild that might not have a great start despite getting Jordan Poole cheap last summer.

One player they can't trade at the deadline is Deni Avdija, who signed a four-year, $55 million contract extension back in October. Avdija's trade exception expires on July 1st at the start of NBA free agency.

