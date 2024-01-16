NBA Twitter applauds fans booing controversy-stricken Josh Giddey throughout OKC-Lakers

Josh Giddey was loudly booed at Crypto.com Arena during the OKC Thunder's game against the LA Lakers on Monday night. NBA fans on social media applauded Lakers fans for booing Giddey, who was surrounded by a lot of controversy a couple of months ago.

The Thunder visited the Lakers for their third matchup this season, with Giddey as part of the starting lineup. Fans inside Crypto.com Arena were not kind to the Australian star, who was getting booed every time he touched the ball.

It seemed to have worked out for the Lakers since Giddey struggled on the court. He went 2-for-8 from the field, finishing with eight points, five rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes of action. The Lakers got the 112-105 win in the end led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

NBA fans online were very happy with the bad reception Josh Giddey got from the LA Lakers crowd. The fans still remember Giddey getting accused of being in an alleged relationship with an underage woman from Newport Beach, which is less than an hour away from Los Angeles.

One fan thought it was a rare win for the Lakers crowd:

"Deserved. Rare Lakers fans W."

Another fan loved that the Lakers commentators acknowledged the jeers Giddey was receiving:

"These boos for Josh Giddey are insane even commentators acknowledging."

However, this fan defended Giddey and went after the Lakers fans who supported Kobe Bryant during his 2003 sexual assault case:

"Anyone booing Giddey for a girl with fake ID when he was 19 is a moron."

Here are the other memes and reactions to the Lakers crowd booing Giddey out of the building:

Is there an update on the investigation into Josh Giddey's case?

Josh Giddey investigation update

The allegations against Josh Giddey began in November before Thanksgiving last year when an anonymous X account posted about his encounter with an underage girl. Giddey and the OKC Thunder did not comment on the issue, but the NBA acknowledged the accusations and began investigating it less than a week later.

The Newport Beach Police Department also started an investigation surrounding Giddey and the girl. So far, there have been no updates about the case despite the girl's family hiring Gloria Allred to represent them following the controversy.

According to CODE Sports, Giddey met the girl back during his rookie season at a party. The Thunder star was 19 years old at the time and thought that the girl was the same age. The relationship didn't last after he was informed that the girl lied about her age.

It's also understood that the girl's family feels regret that the issue is affecting Giddey's career. It remains unclear who leaked the issue on social media, but both parties allegedly sorted things out two weeks before the leak after they were informed that it was coming out.

