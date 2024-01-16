"Old nig** Kawhi" - Leaked audio allegedly shows Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards call out Kawhi Leonard

Anthony Edwards put on a show for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their win over the LA Clippers on Sunday. Edwards went toe-to-toe with Kawhi Leonard, who has been very healthy for the Clippers this season. A leaked audio from the game allegedly showed Edwards talking trash with Leonard, calling the two-time NBA champion old.

In a video posted by an NBA fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rudy Gobert was at the free throw line with 42.5 seconds left in the game. The Timberwolves were up 106-100 and Gobert was trying to put the contest away despite air-balling a bonus show earlier in the game.

Fighting for the rebound were Edwards and Leonard, along with James Harden, Paul George and Jaden McDaniels. As Gobert shot his three throw, Edwards can be heard talking trash at Leonard.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Young nig** versus old nig**. Young nig** versus old nig** Kawhi," Edwards allegedly said.

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards is one of the low-key funniest players in the NBA today. He's also getting known for his trash-talking and the great thing about it is he backs it up with his performance on the court.

Edwards is averaging 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season. He has the Minnesota Timberwolves playing like a contender with a record of 28-11, which is the best in the Western Conference.

The Timberwolves are on pace to have their best campaign since the 2003-04 season when Kevin Garnett was named MVP. Edwards finished with 33 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win over the Clippers.

Leonard, on the other hand, had 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists. It's also worth mentioning that Edwards is just 22 years old and is already in his fourth season in the NBA. Leonard is 10 years older and in his 12th year in the league.

Also Read: "He'll be super happy" - Bombshell trade proposal from analyst sees Draymond Green packing to LeBron James' Lakers

Anthony Edwards loved playing against Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves loved playing against Kawhi Leonard.

Anthony Edwards was feeling very good following the Minnesota Timberwolves' win over the LA Clippers. Edwards told reporters after the game that he had a great time playing against Kawhi Leonard and the rest of the Clippers. He enjoyed the competition a lot and was very happy with his defense against four potential Hall of Famers.

"Regardless of if you're in front of Kawhi, PG or James (Harden), they're going to try to iso you," Edwards said. "You gotta take pride in that challenge and try to stand them up. Kawhi gave me a tough bucket tonight, but other than that I think I did a pretty good job."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Makes sure to m**t ride Ju": Tom Thibodeau clinging to Julius Randle despite struggles get Knicks fans fuming

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!