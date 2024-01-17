Several NBA superstars expressed their interest in playing for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer. The interest came off the heels of an abysmal performance in the 2023 FIBA World Cup wherein the Americans finished fourth behind Germany, Serbia and Canada.

According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, USA Basketball will likely announce a player pool consisting of around 30 players soon. It's part of the preparations for the upcoming Olympics, with Grant Hill and Steve Kerr looking for the best 12 available players to bring to Paris.

Stars such as LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant could be returning to suit up for Team USA. However, the long NBA season is a huge factor for many players, so nothing is concrete until the 12-man roster is announced in the offseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Let me know" - Russell Westbrook's courtside video before mocking Rudy Gobert air-balling on Clippers bench emerges

Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported that Team USA has begun sending invites to players regarding their participation in the 2024 Olympics. Most stars, veterans and even young players are expected to receive invites, but not all will accept due to a variety of reasons.

Here's a look at five NBA stars likely missing the selection pool for Team USA's Olympic roster in Paris:

5 NBA stars likely to miss out on 30-man selection pool for TEAM USA 2024 Olympics roster

Also Read: "Genes like someone I know" - Anthony Edwards' scorching game sends NBA Twitter into Michael Jordan comparison frenzy

#1 - Ja Morant

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant proved in his short stint this season that he's still one of the best young point guards in the NBA. Morant helped the Memphis Grizzles win a handful of games following his return from a 25-game suspension. However, he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery.

If Morant was healthy, he would have had an automatic slot in the Team USA selection pool if he accepted the invite. He's a dynamic guard who can create problems on defense. His basketball IQ is also an underrated part of his game needed in international competitions.

Also Read: "He hatin' on Giannis" - NBA fans throw jabs at Joel Embiid after crowning Nikola Jokic, leaving out Eastern Conference rival

#2 - Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will be in charge of Team USA despite the results at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Kerr was criticized by some fans for his failure to at least get a podium finish, but he's not at fault if no top players wanted to play.

The four-time NBA champion coach is expected to invite his three superstars – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. While Curry's shooting and Green's physicality are needed in international games, Thompson is the odd man out. He's already struggling against NBA defenses, which is nothing compared to the physicality under FIBA rules.

Also Read: "We did win a championship" - Steve Kerr shuts down doubts, refuses to write off Warriors

#3 - James Harden

James Harden of the LA Clippers

James Harden is having a down season with the LA Clippers, but that was expected because he's playing with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Harden can still score like he used to, but he's more effective as a playmaker for the LA Clippers.

While Harden can be a difference-maker, there are too many other options better than him at the moment. His experience won't be needed if other superstars like LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are in the selection pool.

Also Read: "Makes sure to m**t ride Ju" - Tom Thibodeau clinging to Julius Randle despite struggles get Knicks fans fuming

#4 - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram never found his footing with Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Ingram struggled with the pace of play and physicality of the international games. He even made it known publicly, which led to a lot of criticism from fans online.

With the potential depth of American forwards likely to commit, Ingram could be the first one off the list for the position. It would be hard to unseat players such as Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard.

Also Read: "He'll be super happy" - Bombshell trade proposal from analyst sees Draymond Green packing to LeBron James' Lakers

#5 - Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves of the LA Lakers

While LA Lakers fans were ecstatic about Austin Reaves' inclusion in Team USA's 2023 FIBA World Cup roster, he'll unlikely get picked for the selection pool. If all the top guards accept the invite, it would be hard to impress USA Basketball's top brass.

The guard positions are too deep for the Americans. Some big names include Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker, De'Aaron Fox and LaMelo Ball.

Also Read: 10 NBA players who cannot be moved on February 8 trade deadline ft. Kawhi Leonard

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!