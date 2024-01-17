"He hatin' on Giannis": NBA fans throw jabs at Joel Embiid after crowning Nikola Jokic, leaving out Eastern Conference rival

Joel Embiid outdueled Nikola Jokic in their much-anticipated showdown at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night. Embiid had nothing but praise for the reigning NBA Finals MVP after the game, calling him the best player in the world. However, some fans online are not happy with the Sixers superstar's comments about "The Joker."

In the showdown between the last two MVPs, Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers prevailed over Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, 126-121. The two big men hugged and spoke to each other after the game, causing some intrigue on social media.

NBA on TNT's Allie LaForce asked the Sixers superstar what he told Jokic. Here's what he said:

"I just told him he's the best player in the league. Like I told you earlier, he won a championship. That's the best team in the league. And he's the Finals MVP, so I just told him, 'I'll see you in two weeks. Keep doing your thing and that's why you're the best in the league.'"

While some fans appreciated how Joel Embiid praised Nikola Jokic, others are not happy since they believe that Giannis Antetokounmpo is still the best player in the world.

One fan wrote:

"Embiid lyin'. He hatin' on Giannis. He ain't no MVP. He a crybaby."

This fan also had the same thought:

"Giannis clears both fortunately."

Another fan agreed:

"He didn't say that to Giannis, so he lied to Jokic and the reporter."

Here are some other reactions to the postgame interaction on X:

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic to battle it out again on Jan. 28

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic to face each other again in less than two weeks.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers won the first matchup of the season against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Embiid proved to his doubters that he can go toe-to-toe with Jokic after sitting out an important game against them last season.

The reigning league MVP finished with 41 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. Tyrese Maxey had 25 points, five rebounds and nine assists, while Tobias Harris added 24 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Nuggets were outplayed in the fourth quarter, but Jokic still had 25 points, 19 rebounds and three assists. Six more players reached double figures, but they were unable to prevent the Sixers from scoring in the final period.

Philly will travel to Denver in less than two weeks on Jan. 28, with both Embiid and Jokic likely to have another must-watch duel. Notably, Embiid is 6-2 in his career against Jokic.

