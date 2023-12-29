Kyle Kuzma & Winnie Harlow’s ‘love story’ score points off the court as Wizards’ star enjoys spa treatment from supermodel girlfriend

Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards are struggling, winning just five of their first 30 games. The Wizards are on a three-game losing skid and have won twice in their last ten games. However, Kuzma is enjoying off the court alongside his girlfriend Winnie Harlow.

Harlow posted a story with Kuzma enjoying a spa treatment from her on Instagram. The caption of the story is "a love story."

Harlow is a fashion model with 10.2 million followers on Instagram. Harlow and Kuzma have been together since April 2020.

Kyle Kuzma and his girlfriend, Winnie Harlow

Kyle Kuzma calls out the Washington Wizards for lack of competition

Kyle Kuzma doesn't like what he has seen from the Washington Wizards so far in the season. With 25 losses in their first 30 games, Washington could lose another losing season, which is frustrating.

Recently, Kuzma called out his team and teammates for lack of competitiveness following a 142-122 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

"(We) didn't want to compete tonight. That is the reoccurring theme. We are just not competitive; we don't want to be competitive," Kuzma said, via Sports Illustrated.

Things have not improved for the franchise. It wouldn't be surprising if the Wizards started to tank to have a better chance of landing the top pick of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Wizards share the second-worst record with the San Antonio Spurs, whose roster includes the top pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama. The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the league, with two wins and 29 losses. They also hold the worst losing skid in NBA history in 28 straight games.

With the NBA trade deadline approaching (February 9), it wouldn't be surprising if the Wizards decided to move on from Kuzma.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, first-round picks could be a healthy price for any team interested in trading for the versatile forward.

"The four-year, $90 million deal they signed with Kyle Kuzma in free agency is considered quite valuable among rival personnel and could bring back some legitimate first-round draft capital for the rebuilding Wizards," Fischer said, via Bleacher Report.

Kuzma, averaging 22.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 35.2 percent from beyond the arc, is under contract with Washington through the summer of 2027.