Winnie Harlow reacts as Kyle Kuzma flaunts $2864 Farfetch's bomber jacket with matching $26k Hermes handbag

Kyle Kuzma flexed on his Instagram page, posting paparazzi photos of him exiting a building while flaunting a black $2864 Farfetch bomber jacket. He completed the fit with black joggers, black Converse and a $26,000 Hermes handbag.

“It be lonely sometimes,” he captioned the post.

His girlfriend, Winnie Harlow, commented on the post. She replied to Kuzma’s cryptic caption, saying,

“Babe… I’ll be home for Christmas.”

The comment garnered 309 likes. Harlow is a model and influencer with 10.3M followers on Instagram.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow’s relationship timeline

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow have been publicly dating since 2020. The Washington Wizards forward and Harlow have posted pictures together throughout the years.

The couple began, as most do nowadays, from an Instagram DM. Kuzma shot his shot back in 2019. However, it took a while to reach Harlow.

"I got a DM a year prior from my boyfriend, and I'd never seen it. I don't know what the glitch in the system with Instagram is, but that never came up for me," Harlow said.

She made the comments while on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in June 2021. However, that was not the last Harlow would hear from Kuzma. He slid in her DM once again in 2020. The initial message turned into more conversations. The two then spent more time together when Harlow moved to LA and Kuzma was with the LA Lakers.

The couple has been together since. They first posted photos together in June 2020. On April 23, 2021, Harlow posted a photo of them together to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

They have had other memorable posts. Harlow was allowed in the 2020 Bubble as Kuzma and the Lakers won the title. They posted a video of them on a golf date during their stay in the bubble.

Recently, the two have solidified their bond. Kuzma has given credit to his model girlfriend for upping his style. Harlow meanwhile posted a photo of a new tattoo dedicated to her boyfriend. She showed off her new ink that reads “Kyle” in cursive letters. The tattoo was placed behind her right ear.