Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Predictions, starting lineups, and betting tips | Dec. 26, 2023

The Orlando Magic is set to take on the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena in what promises to be an exciting matchup. Both teams have been showing potential and this game could be a close contest.

The Magic will be looking to secure a victory behind solid performances from key players like Anthony Black and Moritz Wagner. On the other hand, despite being the underdogs, the Wizards are expected to put up a tough fight, with betting odds favoring them at +6.5.

They have played a total of 137 games in the regular season. The Washington Wizards have won 60 games. The Orlando Magic have won 77 games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards predictions, previews, starting lineups and betting tips

Moneyline: Magic (-278) vs. Wizards (+240)

Spread: Magic (-7) vs. Wizards (+7.5)

Total (O/U): Magic (O 238) vs. Wizards (U 238)

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards preview

The Magic, currently with a 17-11 record, are coming off a strong performance, while the Wizards, at 5-23, are looking to turn their season around.

The Magic have been on a roll, with four straight wins against the Wizards. However, the Wizards have shown resilience, winning four of their last ten head-to-head meetings.

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards starting lineups

For the Magic, Anthony Black will start as the PG, Gary Harris as SG, Franz Wagner as SF, Paolo Banchero as PF and Wendell Carter Jr. at center.

For the Wizards, Tyus Jones will start as the PG, Jordan Poole as SG, Deni Avdija as SF, Kyle Kuzma as PF and Daniel Gafford at center.

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards betting tips

Kyle Kuzma is the top scorer for the Washington Wizards, averaging 23.0 points per game. In the last 10 games, Kuzma has averaged 22.3 points and has hit over 40% of the time.

Jordan Poole is a crucial player for the Washington Wizards, averaging 17.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Poole's performance has been impressive, with an 18.5 points per game average, 6.0 points higher than the over/under set for his points.

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards predictions

The Orlando Magic, currently with a 17-11 record, will aim to maintain their momentum and secure a victory against the Washington Wizards. The Magic's key players, such as Anthony Black and Moritz Wagner, are expected to deliver strong performances that will contribute to their team's success.

Given both teams' current form and performance, the Magic are the favourites to win this game. They have a strong team and have been performing well this season. However, the Wizards will look to turn their fortunes around and could pull an upset. The over/under for the game is 237.5.