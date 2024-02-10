"Gotttdayummmmmm": Kyle Kuzma smitten by girlfriend Winnie Harlow's stunning looks at Marc Jacobs fashion show

Kyle Kuzma and his girlfriend Winnie Harlow have been together for over four years now. Despite the long-distance relationship and busy lifestyle, the couple does not miss out on showing strong affection to each other through social media.

Recently, Harlow appeared on the fashion show of former Louis Vuitton Creative Director Marcus Jacobs in Park Avenue Amory in New York City. She posted her pictures and videos of the show on Instagram.

Throwing a shoutout post to the designer, Harlow captioned the post:

“Marc Jocabs on the thigh, she wanna ride or die whicha boy in the chi congrats on a lovely show and thank you for having me friend.”

It certainly didn't miss the attention of her NBA-champion boyfriend Kyle Kuzma. The Washington Wizards star commented on her post:

"Gotttdayummmmmm."

The post had Hawlow in a white dress with a grey fur overcoat and black gloves. Through her post, she also endorsed her own Cay Skin brand lipsticks.

Winnie Harlow is not a stranger to fashion and is also one of the judges on the fashion competition series “Making the Cut” on Amazon Prime. She has been a growing name in the fashion industry and is now taking a step toward making her presence known on screen.

Kyle Kuzma can't stop swooning over girlfriend Winnie Harlow

This is not the first time that Kyle Kuzma was left stunned by Harlow. Last year in October, Harlow appeared on the cover of Vogue NL.

Kuz posted a few stories on his IG handle and tagged her:

“Wowww.”

Vogue is the American fashion and lifestyle magazine. Vogue NL is the Dutch version of the magazine and has been publishing pictures of models since 2012. The original American Vogue has been published since 1892.

Harlow has established herself as one of the top models in the fashion industry. She has been redefining the standards of beauty and set a new narrative in the fashion industry. She was diagnosed with vitiligo when she was just 4, the condition where the skin loses its pigmentation.

It was her journalist friend Shannon Boodram, who was behind the reason that Harlow became a model. After Boodram took pictures of Harlow at a young age, she was convinced that Harlow would make her mark in the fashion industry. She was one of the finalists for “America’s Top Next Model” in 2014.

Kuzma and Harlow have been dating since the COVID-19 pandemic when the Washington Wizards player was still with the LA Lakers. Their conversation started when Kuzma texter her on Instagram.

Even when Kyle Kuzma was traded to Washington, the couple have been together despite the distance. She is often seen attending Washington Wizards games.

