Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend Winnie Harlow seen in Abu Dhabi with $8,690 Versace & Dolce Gabbana ensemble

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend Winnie Harlow recently posted a series of photos of herself on her Instagram account. The photos were taken at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. In her photos, she can be seen wearing some luxurious items.

The clothing that she is wearing is from Dolce & Gabbana. It is a silk-blend kimono with lace and is worth $5,995 according to Modesens. She can also be seen carrying an eye-catching handbag.

The handbag is from Versace and according to Versace's official website, retails for $2,695. The product is called the Medusa '95 handbag and the one that Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend is carrying in the images is the beige version.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The outside of the handbag is made of 100% Calf leather and is lined with Lambskin.

The Dolce & Gabbana kimono and Versace handbag alone have a combined worth of $8,690, making the model's outfit quite luxurious.

As a fashion model, Winnie Harlow is no stranger to wearing luxury items. Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma is also known to make strong fashion statements with some of his pre-game outfits.

Also read: “Coochie Mama”: Kyle Kuzma’s girlfriend Winnie Harlow & Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Taahirah go gaga over Beyoncé's new album

How long have Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow been together?

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow started dating in 2020 but the Canadian Model said in an interview that Kuzma messaged her back in 2019.

Harlow shared during an interview on the Ellen Degeneres show that she never saw Kuzma's initial message. A year later, while everyone was in quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kuzma tried to get in touch with Harlow again. This time, she saw the message and it led the pair to talking regularly.

Harlow then ended up moving to LA to be with Kuzma as he was still playing for the LA Lakers at the time. The two officially started dating in April 2020 before they were publicly linked together.

The first time that they were linked was a month after they started dating when they were seen holding hands in public. Then in June of that same year, the two of them went official by posting an Instagram photo together.

In the summer of 2021, rumors started circulating that the pair had broken up but they were later seen together in public, discrediting those reports. Harlow has also been spotted supporting her boyfriend in a couple of his NBA games, sitting courtside.

She also shared on Instagram that she had gotten a tattoo of Kuzma's first name behind her right ear.

Also read: Trevon Brazile NBA Draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Arkansas forward ft. Washington Wizards and more