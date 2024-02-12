“Coochie Mama”: Kyle Kuzma’s girlfriend Winnie Harlow & Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Taahirah go gaga over Beyoncé's new album

Kyle Kuzma’s girlfriend Winnie Harlow and Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter Taahirah were two of many who were shocked by Beyonce dropping new music. The legendary pop diva announced a new upcoming album, and dropped two accompanying singles to promote the news during the Super Bowl on Sunday. Harlow and O’Neal took to social media to share their excitement.

Harlow shared the post from Beyonce on Instagram to her stories. She shared it with a comical caption.

“Coochie Mama,” Harlow wrote.

Taarhirah O’Neal, 27, also shared the same post from Beyonce. She had a much less coherent caption to express her excitement.

“AHAHGGHGHHHHHHH,” O’Neal wrote.

O'Neal too shared a video on her story of her dancing along while listening to the new track. The two were both clearly pumped for new Beyonce music.

The new album, “Renaissance Act II,” is set to drop on March 29th. The two released singles sport a more country vibe than most of Beyonce’s previous discography.

Winnie Harlow and Taahirah go wild over Usher at the Super Bowl

Kyle Kuzma’s girlfriend Winnie Harlow and Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter Taahirah also went wild over another legendary black music artist. The two shared on their social media accounts how excited they were to see Usher deliver his Super Bowl halftime performance.

Harlow was in a suite at the game in Las Vegas. She had a great view as Usher threw it down. She posted a video of her singing along while he performed his classic hit “Confessions Part II”.

She danced along with fellow model Camille Fishel. Harlow also posted clips of Usher dancing as he ran through his career hits. Harlow was featured in Khloe Kardashian, Michael Rubin, and Hailey Bieber’s stories during the game and performance. The suite was loaded with celebrities as is often the case with Rubin’s Fanatics parties and events.

Meanwhile, Taahirah O’Neal had her own at-home party. She posted multiple stories watching the performance on her massive TV at home.

She was hyped and fangirling as Usher ran through some old hits. O'Neal loved the moment when he brought out Alicia Keys for a romantic duet of “My Boo”.

The two loved Usher’s halftime performance. He delivered a solid show with tons of choreography, dancers, roller skates, guest appearances and more.

