This season hasn't gone the way Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile expected, but the NBA is still likely in his future. Brazile and Arkansas have stumbled to a 12-13 season that is unlikely to include the NCAA Tournament.

For his part, Brazile has battled injury and ineffectiveness. But the 6-foot-10 sophomore is still a legitimate NBA prospect.

After a promising freshman season at Missouri two years ago (6.6 ppg and 5.1 rpg), Brazile transferred to Missouri. He was on his path to an excellent sophomore campaign. But his season was prematurely ended by a torn ACL after just nine games (11.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg).

This season, Brazile has missed games due to knee and ankle injuries and has been inconsistent when healthy (8.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg). But his rebounding, athleticism and perimeter skills (35.1% career 3-point shooter) make Brazile a legitimate NBA prospect.

Some have projected him into an early second-round spot. But which team will take him? Here are five reasonable guesses.

Top 5 NBA landing spots for Trevon Brazile

Washington Wizards standout Kyle Kuzma could use rebounding help, which might come from Trevon Brazile.

#1. Washington Wizards

The Wizards just generally need help. They are the second-worst rebounding team in the NBA. Washington is building around Kyle Kuzma. While Kuzma is athletic and talented, a more robust power forward with better rebounding skills would be a logical companion. Keep an eye on Washington for Brazile.

#2. Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers are the worst defensive-rebounding team in the NBA, and while Jerami Grant is listed as a power forward, he's only 6-foot-7. Grant is outrebounded by several guards on Portland's roster. Adding a taller and stronger big man will be a priority for the Trail Blazers. Trevon Brazile could easily be that big man.

#3. Indiana Pacers

Yes, the Pacers picked up Pascal Siakam. But that doesn't change the fact that Indy still has the worst rebounding totals in the NBA. On a team that values perimeter shooting ability, Brazile could help with rebounding and not sacrifice perimeter shooting, as Isaiah Jackson does now. Indiana might well make a cost-efficient move in taking Brazile.

#4. Miami Heat

Kevin Love is ancient, and Jimmy Butler is listed as a power forward but is really a small forward. The Heat, despite their good record, are near the bottom of the NBA's rebounding rankings.

Brazile's lack of scoring punch wouldn't necessarily bother Miami. The Heat have plenty of scorers, and Trevon Brazile could give them another big body for post-season runs.

#5. Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets are a young team that lacks rebounding punch. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges give Charlotte a solid nucleus. But the recent trade of PJ Washington to Dallas hurts Charlotte in the post.

There's something to be said for a young player building his way to maturity on a young team. Charlotte could well elect to build with Trevon Brazile.

Where do you think Arkansas' Trevon Brazile will end up in the NBA? Could he sneak into the first round of the Draft? Let us hear from you in the comments below.