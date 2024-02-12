Kyle Kuzma’s girlfriend Winnie Harlow's Cay Skin gets a Super Bowl spotlight with Hailey Bieber

The Super Bowl LVII on Sunday provided an opportunity for various personalities to shine. Winnie Harlow, girlfriend of Kyle Kuzma, seized the moment to promote her Cay Skin product line on social media, alongside Hailey Bieber, wife of Justin Bieber.

The Cay Skin line was founded by Harlow in March 2022 after getting inspired to come up with the product line following a bad sunburn during a photoshoot. During the shoot, the photographer advised her against reapplying sunscreen to avoid the white cast commonly left by sunscreen products in photos.

Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend Winnie Harlow boasts here Cay Skin lipstick with Hailey Bieber on Instagram

Winnie Harlow and Hailey Bieber promoted the Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm Nude Ting SPF 30, valued at $15 along, and shared the link on the official website on where to purchase the product.

Among other personalities that Harlow, aside from Hailey Biebe,r was with were Michael Rubin's wife Camille Fisher and his daughter, Kylie Rubin, entrepreneur David Grutman, Mariama Diallo, Nina Dobrev and Khloe Kardashian.

She also showed appreciation for Usher and H.E.R.'s performance in the halftime show.

Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma is absent from Harlow's pictures, as the Washington Wizards forward has games scheduled against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Capital One Arena and the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana, with the Superbowl falling between these games.

Who is Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend Winnie Harlow?

Winnie Harlow, born Chantelle Whitney Brown-Young on July 27, 1994, is a Canadian fashion model and advocate for vitiligo awareness.

Rising to fame in 2014 as a contestant on America's Next Top Model, she made history in 2016 by becoming the first model with vitiligo to grace the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway.

Her career boasts diverse achievements, including appearances in Beyonce's Lemonade and as a judge on Making the Cut. Harlow's journey is deeply intertwined with her personal struggles.

Diagnosed with vitiligo at four, she endured bullying and changed schools frequently. Despite the challenges, her resilience and talent caught the attention of Tyra Banks, leading to her ANTM participation.

Beyond modeling, Harlow's influence extends to public speaking engagements, TEDx talks and receiving accolades like the BBC 100 Women recognition. She has also ventured into entrepreneurship, launching the sun care and skincare brand Cay Skin in 2022, driven by a painful sunburn experience during a photoshoot.

Winnie Harlow's relationship with Kyle Kuzma

In 2019, Kyle Kuzma sent his first Instagram message to Winnie Harlow, but he never heard back. Nevertheless, the NBA player persisted, messaging the model again a year later, which led to them starting to speak regularly.

A month later, Harlow made the decision to move to Los Angeles to get to know him better. Since then, they've shared many sweet moments together, from Valentine's Day dates to supporting each other at public events.

Their relationship has blossomed, with Harlow revealing a tattoo dedicated to her beau in August 2023.

