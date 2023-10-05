Khloe Kardashian still wants ex Tristan Thompson in her life but not romantically despite 10 months living together: "Not gonna change"

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have resolved their issues. However, it's seemingly only for their children. The former couple has been living under one roof for 10 months now, but there is no room for repairing their romantic relationship in Khloe's mind.

She has been her kind self to offer him help in the need of the hour. Thompson's house has been under reconstruction since January in the aftermath of the SoCal floods ruining the Cavaliers star's house.

During Thursday's (Oct 5th) episode of 'The Kardashians,' while Tristan made his love for Khloe known, she vehemently slammed the chances of any reconciliation as a couple.

"I'm not saying I don't believe him [Tristan], but I've heard this," said Khloe. "And of course, it's angered me before ... Why would you have treated me this way? And how many times? This isn't like, 'Oh, a one time thing,' and here we are.

"And I, I love love. And I am a hopeless romantic. And that's not gonna change how I feel and what happened."

The film then cuts to an interaction between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson where she's heard telling him how their lives will be intertwined forever due to their kids.

"We're gonna be in each other's lives for the rest of out lives because of our kids. So I'm not gonna fight that. And I'm gonna make sure it's as nice as possible."

Thompson and Khloe have had a rough history due to infidelity. Thompson has cheated on her several times and even fathered another child with Maralee Nichols. They officially split in 2021 and haven't been back since, despite the former Lakers star's best efforts to reignite their relationship as partners, not just parents.

Khloe Kardashian evidently wants Tristan Thompson to move back to his house soon

Before the former couple interacted about their current equation, a segment during 'The Kardashians' showed Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson talking about his house repairs. Khloe evidently wants Tristan to return to his home after 10 months of living together.

"So what's happening with your house?" Khloe asks the former NBA champion. "Because you're eventually gonna go back there. I have a feeling you're over there poking little holes in the ceiling ... Let's get more flood damage," joked Khloe.

Khloe Kardashian may not have to worry about Tristan Thompson being there for long after all. With the NBA season starting, Thompson is expected to move base back to Cleveland this season. He signed a one-year deal to reunite with the Eastern Conference contender, where he won a title in 2016.