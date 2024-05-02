Kim and Kanye’s 10-year-old daughter North West makes directorial debut with “TALKING” music video featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 10-year-old daughter, North West, made her directorial debut with a music video, Talking, that features Ty Dolla $ign. The 3-minute long video was uploaded by Kanye West on YouTube on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, marking North West as the writer and the director of the music video.

The first half of the video shows North surrounded by her friends and makes use of her popular line:

"You don't want no problems. It's your bestie, Miss-Miss Westie."

The second half of the music video shows Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West, reciting their own verses. The YouTube video also mentions that it has been co-directed by Aus Taylor, and the post-production work has been managed by Medet. Karim Belkasemi has been credited for the cinematography of the video.

While the music video is her latest accomplishment as a music director, a few months ago, she revealed that she was working on her debut album. She said that she was actively working on releasing the album Elementary School Dropout, titled after her father Kanye's album The College Dropout.

Apart from making her directorial debut, the 10-year-old is also a successful basketball player and a popular TikTok influencer.

North West played the Pomeranian Mini in 2023's Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

North West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's first child was born in 2013 and is the eldest of four kids that the former couple share. While her parents separated, North still shares a close bond with both of them. She has been spotted with Kim at several celebrity events and has also started working in the music industry with her father.

North West made her directorial debut with a music video, titled Talking, which features Ty Dolla $ign. However, before this, she was seen in the 2023 film Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie as the Pomeranian Mini. She also made her debut on the cover of the i-D magazine in October 2023.

Expand Tweet

The 10-year-old also makes TikTok videos with her friends and her mother Kim Kardashian. However, her parents claim that she is never left unsupervised with the app. People Magazine reported that North is also a painter and has worked on a few sketches for the Yeezy line in July 2022.

North West has made several public appearances with Kim at events like the 2022 Paris Fashion Week and the 2023 Met Gala. After the latter, Kim revealed that North saved a lot of the pearls from her dress. Kardashian was wearing a pearl-covered Schiaparelli gown and the bottom half of the dress broke at the event which led to some of the pearls falling off.

Kim and Kanye often show their daughter having a good time with her friends and the former also actively throws parties for North and her friends. One of the sleepover parties on North West's 10th birthday grabbed a lot of attention after the SKIMS founder shared several behind-the-scenes from the party.

Apart from North, Kim and Kanye have three other children, eight-year-old Saint West, six-year-old Chicago West, and four-year-old Psalm West.

North West's directorial video, which is available to watch on Kanye West's YouTube channel, had 936932 views and 94K likes at the time of writing this article.