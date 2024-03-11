Kim Kardashian’s look for Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 after party receives hilarious response: “reminds me of a folded napkin” 

Kim Kardashian's appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 After Party has undeniably attracted attention and elicited hilarious responses. Famous for her daring fashion selections, Kim arrived in a striking gown that looked quite different from her typical style.

The reality personality opted for a bespoke white gown by Balenciaga, which was originally presented in black during the fashion house's pre-fall 2024 show. This decision demonstrated Kim's aptitude for establishing trends and her intimate connection with the fashion brand, solidifying her position as a fashion star.

The dress was a remarkable minimalist design, following a strapless silhouette with a pointed and a sculptural neckline that stretched beyond her bust.

Kim Kardashian’s look for Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 after party receives funny response (Image via Instagram/@vanityfair)

However, it was the unique design of Kim's gown that caught the most attention. A comment on the dress was "a folded napkin," highlighted the playful and humorous ways how the audience reacted to it.

Kim Kardashian at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 After Party leaves the audience with mixed reactions

The gown's form-fitted waist and flowing skirt added a sophisticated modernity that made its way through the evening's array of glamorous outfits. Accessorized simply with classic diamond studs, a diamond ring, and barely visible black pointed heels, Kim's ensemble was a testament to the beauty of simplicity and the power of a well-chosen statement piece.

Kim Kardashian’s look for Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 After-Party receives mixed response (Image via Instagram/@vanityfair)

Kim Kardashian’s look for Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 After-Party receives mixed response (Image via Instagram/@vanityfair)

Kim Kardashian’s look for Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 After-Party receives funny response (Image via Instagram/@vanityfair)

Despite the mixed reviews, Kim Kardashian's look for the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 after party received both hilarious and appreciative responses. Fans and critics had their comments ranging from admiration of her bold fashion choice to playful jabs at the gown's unique design.

Kim Kardashian’s look for Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 After-Party receives mixed response (Image via Instagram/@vanityfair)

Kim Kardashian’s look for Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 After-Party receives mixed response (Image via Instagram/@vanityfair)

Kim Kardashian’s look for Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 After-Party receives mixed response (Image via Instagram/@vanityfair)

Kim Kardashian’s look for Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 After-Party receives mixed response (Image via Instagram/@vanityfair)

Kim Kardashian’s look for Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 After Party receives mixed response (Image via Instagram/@vanityfair)

Some noted the dress's resemblance to various objects, with remarks such as "She's got a point," "She went as the KKK," "Napkin dresses all night," "Ice cream cone," "White pointer," and "If she sneezes, she'll poke her eye out." Others praised Kim's look, saying, "Love it haters," and "Kim looks so good."

However, not all feedback was positive, as some comments included "She looks ridiculous as usual," "Awful dress," and "That part is for wiping her face or head rest," "She won't need a napkin when she's eating her Awards party dinner."

Kim Kardashian's appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 After Party once again proved her ability to be at the forefront of fashion conversation, regardless of the spectrum of reactions.

Her choice to wear a daring and unconventional gown underlines her fearless approach to fashion, one that invites discussion and often divides opinions. As always, Kim's red carpet moments serve as a showcase for her personal style and as a mix of fashion, beauty, and celebrity culture. Whether her look is met with praise or jest, Kim Kardashian continues to be a central figure in red-carpet fashion.