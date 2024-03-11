Emma Stone, a two-time Oscar winner, made a fashion statement at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a striking ensemble from Louis Vuitton. Following a wardrobe malfunction during her acceptance speech, Stone opted for a wardrobe change, epitomizing Hollywood glamour at the prestigious event.

The 34-year-old actress, accompanied by her husband, Dave McCary donned a sheer cobweb-inspired outfit, exuding confidence and style as she celebrated her win. Stone clinched her second Oscar on March 10, 2024, for her role in Poor Things, adding to her first win in 2016 for La La Land.

Renowned for her acting prowess and impeccable fashion choices, Stone captivated the fashion world with her red carpet-appearance. The official Instagram account of Vanity Fair shared some pictures of the actress, drawing admiration from fans who praised her ensemble wholeheartedly. A follower named @elena56pa remarked:

elena56pa remarked at Emma Stone's Vanity Fair Oscars After Party " She's glowing" ( Image via @vanityfair/ Instagram)

There are several other fans have commented on her after-party ensemble which is etched below.

Fans love the ensemble of Emma Stone at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party

This year has proven to be one of the best for actress Emma Stone, known for her role in the movie, Poor Things. At the start of the year, she won a Golden Globe Award, and her anticipation of winning an Oscar was palpable.

Stone donned a strapless gown with peplum details during the show, a Louis Vuitton creation. The dress featured a structured bodice and a long train, which were elegantly showcased as she took to the stage for her award acceptance speech.

Despite her emotional struggles during the speech, she gracefully presented her back to the audience, signaling them not to look at her, especially when Ryan Gosling joined her. Later, she was spotted in a different ensemble at the Vanity Fair after-party.

The Louis Vuitton gown adorned by Emma Stone at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party was meticulously crafted, resembling a cobweb in its design. Its see-through fabric, embellished with diamond-shaped mirror plates, added a touch of sophistication to the ensemble.

The gown, featuring a thigh-high slit, exuded elegance, yet its sheer nature, revealing glimpses of undergarments, lent a bold and daring element to Stone's appearance.

Fans love the ensemble of Emma Stone at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party ( Image via @Vabityfair/ Instagram)

Fans love the ensemble of Emma at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party ( Image via @Vabityfair/ Instagram)

While most of the fans have congratulated her for the big win, some have also praised her ensemble. Some fans say the second ensemble was much better than the first one. Throughout X, fans tweeted their remarks, saying she was adorable.

In the Oscars 2024, viewers witnessed Emma Stone's emotional struggle as she fought back tears, while her stunning Louis Vuitton ensemble added a touch of magic to the evening.