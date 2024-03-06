"The I in LISA stands for impact": Fans stunned as Louis Vuitton's Pic Trunk Monogram handbag LLOUD's CEO was seen carrying in FW’ 24 gets sold out

On March 5, 2024, Lisa of BLACKPINK attended the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. Her appearance at the events drew the interest of both fashion lovers and fans. She arrived in style, emerging from a luxury limousine to the applause of adoring admirers singing her name.

Lisa entered the event surrounded by security personnel and immediately took center stage. The founder and CEO of LLOUD further posted behind-the-scenes photos from the event while holding a Louis Vuitton camera-shaped bag and wearing leather shorts and a halterneck shirt. As a result, the Louis Vuitton's Pic Trunk Monogram handbag sold out within a few hours of her appearance.

Fans lauded the musician's "impact," which resulted in an exclusive piece going out of stock in a few hours.

"Her power is getting scary": Fans stunned as Lisa sells out Louis Vuitton handbag worth $10,203

The Pic Trunk, a remarkable invention from the Spring/Summer 2024 collection, is a minaudière dressed like an antique camera. The diminutive trunk is made of Monogram canvas and has a golden LV Circle "lens cap" enclosed in cognac-colored calf leather. The iconic Louis Vuitton piece has a cushioned strap worth $10,203 or KRW 13.6 million (INR 8,45,000).

Lalisa Manobal, also known as Lisa of BLACKPINK, is a Celine brand ambassador. It was thus unexpected when she was seen wearing one of Nicolas Ghesquière's most iconic vintage creations as she arrived at the 10th-anniversary presentation on Tuesday night in Paris. For the unversed, Ghesquière is the French Maison's in-house women's creative director and a fashion designer.

The Money rapper posted a reel on her Instagram, giving fans a glimpse at the artist's behind-the-scenes moments while preparing for the 2024 Paris Fashion Week.

Lisa donned a sensual frock coat embroidered in pink from the spring/summer 2018 collection of NG X LV, which was Laura Hawkins's top pick at British Vogue. She accessorized the ensemble with black leather hotpants, knee-high stockings, and sculptural heels. As a last touch, she wore the Monete High Jewellery Necklace from Bulgari, worth a whopping $153,200 or 203 million KRW.

She also posted pictures on Instagram and captioned them with "Work in progress," which raised eyebrows as fans speculated about the LLOUD CEO's potential partnership with Louis Vuitton Malletier.

Given her previous position as an ambassador for Celine, Lisa's appearance at the Louis Vuitton presentation sparked curiosity regarding her potential departure from Celine. It is important to remember that although Louis Vuitton and Celine are part of the LVMH Group, they are independent businesses and competitors.

Here's how fans reacted on X as the statement bag from the French house sold out instantly.

Earlier, the Thai rapper attended Taylor Swift's ERAS concert with friends, including fellow Thai celebrity Sorn, in Singapore on March 3, 2024. She showed up with an all-black ensemble with a matching top and a high-waist leather skirt. The contrast silver zip design on the high-waist skirt stood out, which she accessorized with a revealing mesh top, a black bralette, and boots. Furthermore, she also posted pictures with Taylor Swift from backstage.

In other news, Lisa has joined the main cast of the upcoming HBO original series The White Lotus season 3, which will be released in 2025.