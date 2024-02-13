"What I've been dreaming of": BLACKPINK's Lisa joins the cast of HBO's 'The White Lotus' Season 3, sending fans into an online meltdown

BLACKPINK Lisa made headlines on February 13, 2024, as Variety magazine confirmed her joining the cast for HBO's The White Lotus season 3. In the third season of the popular HBO series, she will be further acknowledged with her real name, Lalisa Manobal.

Meanwhile, her part or character in the upcoming series has been kept confidential much like all the casting for the third season. The filming location is set in and around Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui, and the production is slated to begin in February.

Her fans were stunned to come across the latest update and had an online meltdown. One fan wrote on X that this is what they have been "dreaming of" for years.

LISAxTheWhiteLotus trends on X worldwide as fans flood the internet with their excitement

After launching her own label, LLOUD, the Thai rapper's acting debut has thrilled her fanbase. She is now the second member of BLACKPINK to make an HBO series appearance.

Earlier, in The Idol, which debuted in June 2023, Jennie—credited as Jennie Ruby Jane—made her onscreen debut as an actor.

Mike White produced the American dark comedy-drama anthology television series The White Lotus for HBO Original.

It centres on the relationships between the patrons and staff of the fictitious White Lotus resort chain, whose many psychological dysfunctions influence them. The series explored gender norms and s*xuality among a mix of European tourists and locals.

As time goes on, a more sinister undertone shows itself in these exquisite guests, the upbeat staff at the hotel, and the quaint surroundings. The locations of the first and second seasons were Maui (Hawaii) and Sicily, respectively.

The White Lotus, a social satire that explores the privilege, influence, and wealth of a fabricated luxury resort company is set to relocate to Thailand from Sicily for its upcoming season.

The third instalment promises to explore and expand in a similar stretch of line where BLACKPINK's Lisa is speculated to don the role of a Thai influencer.

The large ensemble cast for The White Lotust season 3 already features stars like Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.

Fans were stoked as they trended "LISAxTheWhiteLotus" on X worldwide since the news broke on the morning of February 13.

They were bewildered to see Lisa launch her independent company, promote it across several countries across the world, and join the cast of the popular HBO series.

On February 12, Lisa placed 240 massive digital billboard screens all across Bangkok to promote her company LLOUD. Previously, she placed billboards across Thailand, New York Times Square, and Central Europe, among other places for the same.

The BLACKPINK idol and Thai rapper unveiled her artist management company on February 7, 2024. Previously, she concluded her exclusive solo contract with YG Entertainment similar to her bandmates and parted ways with the company.

Fans are excited beyond measure to see Lisa on the big screen and debut as an actor in Hollywood. They wait for the celebrity to announce her solo album soon.

