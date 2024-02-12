“Lisa’s New tattoo?”: BLACKPINK member’s tattoo artist sharing ‘LLOUD’ stencil on Instagram fuel speculations, leaving fans in a frenzy

BLACKPINK member Lisa launched her independent artist management company, LLOUD, on February 8, 2024. She then surprised her fans by hanging up massive billboards of LLOUD in Thailand and Singapore.

Recently, another development seems to have been added to Lisa's roster, as the idol's tattoo artist was seen posting a stencil of the word "LLOUD" on his Instagram story on February 12, 2024.

Fans were quick to speculate if the BLACKPINK sensation had gotten a new tattoo to commemorate the establishment of her new company. One fan wrote on X:

The K-pop singer took control of her solo career path by launching her independent artist management company. This makes her the second BLACKPINK member to become a business entrepreneur after Jennie, who launched ODDATELIER in December 2023.

"Her new era": Fans laud BLACKPINK Lisa for her alleged new tattoo

On February 12, 2024, Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Gunhyo Park (@pppppppptattoo) uploaded a post on his Instagram story that showed a stencil of "LLOUD" written in a cursive font. The tattoo artist further wrote "LLOUD" in black bold letters on his post which became the cause of the online frenzy.

BLACKPINK member’s tattoo artist shared ‘LLOUD’ stencil on Instagram story. (Image via Instagram/@pppppppptattoo)

On February 7, the firm also created its Instagram account, @wearelloud, before the formal launch. Two mysterious close-up photo shots hinted at Lisa's impending announcement and many admirers even thought it might be an indication of a possible Hollywood debut. However, the Thai rapper and K-pop idol ushered in a new era by taking control of her artistic endeavor and unveiling her company, LLOUD.

Meanwhile, the Instagram post by @pppppppptattoo became viral online as fans speculated that the BLACKPINK musician got her fourth tattoo in honor of her newfound company. Some fans wondered and expressed their wishes to know where Lisa got the new tattoo, while others showered praises on the musician for getting a fourth tattoo.

Here's how the fans reacted to the latest development on X:

On the official website of LLOUD (lloud.co), the company vouches to push boundaries in creating "chart-topping and genre-defying music" among several of its goals. The website loads in monochrome, with a photo of Lisa, sprawled over the screen, flaunting an androgynous appearance in a black suit.

The rapper and BLACKPINK idol's sophisticated but dramatic flare is reflected in the website's simple design. Her website's home page features her current ventures, such as the Bulgari campaign, her performance at the 2024 Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, Spotify's Billions Club, and her ELLE Taiwan cover, to mention a few.

Fans are excited and filled with anticipation for Lisa's upcoming solo releases although the musician has not announced anything yet.

BLACKPINK members dissolved their exclusive solo contracts with YG Entertainment in December 2024. However, the quartet renewed their group contract with the agency to continue BLACKPINK's group activities and promotions.

Both the Money rapper and Jennie have embarked on their solo journeys as CEOs of their respective artist management companies. Jisoo and Rosé are yet to officially announce the trajectory of their respective plans.

