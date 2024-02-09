"CEO JISOO IS COMING": Speculations run amuck as the BLACKPINK star's stylist hints at the possibility of the launch of her own label

BLACKPINK Jisoo made headlines as she attended Cartier's 100th anniversary at the Petit Palais in Paris on February 7, 2024 (ET). Jisoo, a global ambassador for Cartier, together with Paul Mescal, Jackson Wang, Yara Shahidi, and Labrinth, will feature in an upcoming campaign commemorating the 100th anniversary of the legendary Trinity ring.

The K-pop idol uploaded her photos on Instagram from the evening and sent fans into a frenzy. Meanwhile, Jisoo's stylist commented on her Instagram post, which read:

"Princess Cartier ( WISH YOU ALL THE BEST BLISU)"

This ignited fan speculations as the South Korean media outlet XportNews had previously reported that the BLACKPINK member was set to join her brother's entertainment company, BLISSOO. One fan wrote on X:

For the unversed, in December 2023, BLACKPINK ended their exclusive solo artist contracts with YG Entertainment and renewed the deal only for group activities. Jennie and Lisa have already launched their independent labels ODDATELIER and LLOUD, respectively. At present, Jisoo is rumored to have joined her brother's company, BLISSOO.

"JUST CONFIRM ALREADY": Fans suspect Jisoo's independent label launch announcement is close

As soon as fans saw stylist Yami Lee's (@stylist_eel) comment on the BLACKPINK member's post, it created a stir online. On January 2, 2024, XportNews reported that the K-pop phenomenon had decided not to renew her exclusive contract with YG Entertainment and would be joining BLISSOO instead. The outlet further revealed that BIOMOM Co. Ltd. is owned and run by her brother.

Several fans observed that BLISSOO had updated BIOMOM Co.'s job requirements, including the singer's photo beside the hiring details. It was stated that the company has begun hiring new employees. Jisoo's photo was used for the recruitment advertisement under BLISSOO.

This means that her family will manage her activities since the company has employed people for several roles, including supervisors of video content and veteran artists in charge of security. Now, after stylist Yami Lee's open comment, fans are speculating about the BLACKPINK idol announcing the launch of her independent label soon.

Here's how fans reacted to the latest development on X:

Since the BLACKPINK idol's stylist's response sounded like a "farewell," several fans also assumed that the singer was splitting up with her previous makeup artist and stylist. X user @jnfl0p noted that it could be possible that the Cartier event marked their final project together as a team.

It is yet unclear whether the BLACKPINK member would debut as the CEO of her own independent business or join her brother Kim Jung-hun's purportedly established entertainment venture, BLISSOO.

The singer donned a sophisticated, intricate floor-length gown at the Cartier event. It had an elongated skirt and a figure-hugging corseted bodice that contrasted with the off-shoulder neckline.

She looked regal in the ensemble and reportedly wore a $220,000 worth Cartier's custom-made Essential Lines necklace, identical dangling earrings with three rows of diamonds, and a $18,000 Trinity ring.

