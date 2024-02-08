"Never imagined this would happen": Internet reacts as BLACKPINK's Jisoo & Jackson Wang were seen chatting at the Cartier Trinity Celebration dinner

Jisoo of BLACKPINK wowed the crowd on February 7, 2024, during Cartier's Trinity collection's 100th anniversary celebration in Paris. Other celebrities, like GOT7's Jackson Wang, Paul Mescal, Yara Shahidi, and Labrinth, were among the distinguished guests. However, a clip of the BLACKPINK idol and Jackson's interaction went viral online, much to the fans' surprise.

When fans saw the two musicians conversing with each other which showed their comfort level with each other, fans couldn't help but feel ecstatic about it. While sharing their excitement, one fan wrote on X:

"My gotpink crumb": Fans cheered to see Jisoo and Jackson comfortably chatting with one another at Cartier's Trinity event

With the presence of a few prominent personalities, Cartier commemorated the 100th anniversary of its renowned Trinity de Cartier series on February 7, 2024. In honor of the significant occasion, the Maison created a brand-new, celebrity-filled campaign with ambassadors Jisoo from Blackpink, Jackson Wang from GOT7, Yara Shahidi, Labrinth, and Paul Mescal, who all exemplify the range's values of "creativity, diversity, and universality".

In the clip, Jisoo can be seen in an elegant off-shoulder black gown. She paired it with an iconic diamond necklace and earrings from Cartier, along with the diamond and gold Trinity ring that the Maison had presented to the idol earlier. The Trinity ring is reportedly worth a whopping $18,000 which has also created a wave on the internet.

Jackson Wang from GOT7, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit and striking blond hair. Both K-pop sensations were captured talking to one another and fans observed how calm and comfortable they looked. Fans immediately speculated that the artists must have been close friends since Jisoo reportedly lightly hit Jackson's chest while telling him something.

As a result, Twitter was flooded with cheers and speculations from both fandoms who were on cloud nine to see their favorite idols express a friendlier demeanor toward one another. They wrote, "It's like a party scene from K-pop fic coming to life" and more.

In the summer of 2022, the fine jewelry house appointed Jisoo as one of their brand ambassadors. In addition to her musical pursuits, she has also become a significant figure in the entertainment and design industries.

Similarly, the Chinese artist from GOT7, Jackson Wang, became one of the faces of the prestigious brand in 2019. On top of that, despite the official release of the Trinity commercial video still pending, Cartier has been gradually releasing stills and short excerpts from the shoot on its Instagram account.

After parting ways with YG Entertainment by terminating her solo exclusive contract, BLACKPINK star Jisoo has been keeping busy with her Dior, Cartier, and Alo Yoga endorsements, among others. Although she is reported to have joined her brother's newly established music label, BLISSOO, fans are awaiting her final word on it.

Jackson Wang, on the other hand, is busy with his brand endorsements for Cartier, Louis Vuitton, and more.

