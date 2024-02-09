"Where is the necklace?": Fans hilariously react as BLACKPINK Jisoo leaves the Cartier Trinity event with missing jewelry pieces

On February 7, 2024 (ET), BLACKPINK megastar Jisoo attended Cartier's Trinity event in Paris to commemorate the Maison's 100th anniversary. For the evening, the K-pop idol donned an elegant black off-shoulder gown and paired it with one of the classic Cartier neckpieces. Reportedly, the French luxury house created a unique necklace for her, costing over $220,000.

However, fans noted that the iconic necklace was missing from the singer's nape as she was leaving the event. One fan wrote on X enquiring about the whereabouts of the necklace.

Expand Tweet

"She pulled an Ocean's 8": Fans hilariously compare Jisoo's situation with Sandra Bullock's famous film

Cartier's Trinity, the set distinguished by its distinctive three interwoven bands, turns 100 this year. With three parties conducted in the same week in New York, London, and Paris—all home to ancient Cartier stores dating back to the early 20th century—the French jeweler launched a year-long celebration.

Fans swooned over Jisoo's elegant look for the night with straight open hair parted in the middle to give a royal aura. However, fans were stunned when the singer was seen without the signature necklace and earrings she flaunted while entering the event. Fans seized the moment and joked by calling it an "Ocean's 8 moment" and flooded X with their amusing tweets.

Ocean's 8 is an American espionage comedy written. It is the fourth entry in Steven Soderbergh's Ocean series and an offshoot from it. The movie centers on a group of ladies who organize an intelligent heist during the yearly Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The movie stars several Hollywood giants as its lead lineup, including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and Rihanna.

Admirers joked that Jisoo's situation reminded them of Anne Hathaway from Ocean's 8, who loses her expensive borrowed necklace in the movie. Here are some reactions to the idol's situation:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The final segment of the Trinity event that featured several new segments in a squarish cushion shape alongside the Trinity classics was Paris, where Cartier threw three different dinners at various venues and a star-studded after-party in the city's iconic Petit Palais. One of the rings worth $18,000 was gifted by the Maison to Jisoo on the evening.

The four Trinity stars, Jisoo, Jackson Wang, Paul Mescal, and Yara Shahidi, were joined at the after-party by longtime Cartier ambassadors Rami Malek and Jake Gyllenhaal. House ambassadors such as Monica Bellucci, Vanessa Kirby, and Emma Corrin also attended the grand evening.

Fans were ecstatic to see a clip of the BLACKPINK idol and Jackson Wang talking with each other in a friendly manner. The clip went viral online as fans loved watching their two favorite K-pop idols chatting.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo returned from Paris on February 9, 2024, and has been occupied with her various endorsements for luxurious brands. Fans eagerly await her to announce her plans and solo projects.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE