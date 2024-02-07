"AS SHE DESERVES": Fans react as Cartier gifts ring worth 18K dollars to BLACKPINK's Jisoo ahead of Trinity's 100th anniversary celebrations

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is named as one of the representatives of luxury jewelry brand Carrier's Trinity Centenary Campaign. On February 7, the eldest member of the quartet took to social media to share the gifts she received from the luxury house, leaving fans in shock.

Cartier announced the Trinity ambassadors, including celebrities like Jackson Wang, Yara Shahidi, and more. On February 7, they shared a photo of the stars who will be the face of this campaign and wrote:

“Paul Mescal, JISOO, Jackson Wang, Yara Shahidi and Labrinth. The Maison's Trinity ambassadors will embody the codes of this iconic ring - creativity, diversity, universality in a new campaign film, coming soon.”

Along with a letter of invitation to celebrate its highly anticipated 100th anniversary, the brand sent a ring that cost around 18,000 United States dollars. It has resulted in a huge wave of reactions among fans, as they were surprised to hear about the price of the ring gift from Cartier.

“Jisoo for Cartier”: Fans react as BLACKPINK member receives 18k USD Trinity ring from luxury brand

Cartier is set to reinvent its Trinity ring collection for the brand's 100th anniversary. To promote the campaign, renowned stars, including BLACKPINK Jisoo, have been picked by the luxury brand. They have also invited them to celebrate this milestone in Paris.

The FLOWER singer shared the letter she received on social media, which stated:

“We are thrilled to welcome you to Paris to celebrate together the 100th anniversary of Trinity, this iconic jewelry creation, which symbolizes the Maison's most cherished values.”

Describing the Trinity Centenary Campaign they wrote:

“Trinity is about diversity: three rings that come together to play as a trio. Trinity is about love, in all its forms: family, friendship, infinite and indefinite fidelity… Celebrating Trinity means celebrating Cartier.”

When the fans learned how much the Trinity ring cost, they were shocked. They expressed their opinions about it on X, highlighting the huge impact she has on her online followers. Many fans said that the BORN PINK singer is truly worthy of such a gift.

Jisoo's upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint

The ME singer is all geared up to make her acting comeback and has been confirmed as a cast member of the K-drama Influenza and the film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, featuring Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Soo-bin, Shin Seung-ho, Nana, Choi Young-joon, and Park Ho-san.

Previously, the Snowdrop actress received a food truck from fellow member Rosé on the set of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, confirming the filming of the movie has begun. Meanwhile, the release date of the film is yet to be revealed by the production team.