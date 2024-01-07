"Comeback will be so powerful": Fans ecstatic as BLACKPINK Jisoo reveals going through scripts for a new movie

On January 5, 2024, Lee Hyeri's YouTube chat program Hyeri's Club saw the BLACKPINK idol Jisoo grace the set as an unexpected guest. During the interview, Hyeri asked the artist what she had been up to, post the conclusion of the BORN PINK global tour. In response, Jisoo stated that she has been trying to cope with her pending tasks and is busy reading several scripts for a new movie.

"After the tour ended, I’ve been catching up in the backlog and doing script reading for a new movie."

Fans went into an online frenzy over the latest reveal and expressed their excitement for the return of "Actress Jisoo."

"Humble queen": Fans stunned as Jisoo talks about reading a new movie script and admits not feeling pretty while she was in middle school

Jisoo from BLACKPINK took her first steps into acting with Snowdrop. The drama, which also starred South Korean superstar Jung Hae-in, was a hit, and propelled the BLACKPINK idol's successful transition into the acting world. Now, the BLACKPINK idol is reportedly going to portray Young-ju in a forthcoming project Omniscient Reader, which is anticipated to be released in 2025.

Furthermore, Park Jung-min, Jisoo, and Kim Joon-han are reportedly set to feature in the upcoming fantasy thriller, Influenza, which is based on Han Sang-woon's novel of the same name. Yoon Sung-hyun, who has directed films such as Time to Hunt, Bleak Night, Jury, and others, is in charge of this project. Hence, when the singer revealed reading a new movie script, she made her fans giddy with anticipation and fervor.

Meanwhile, in the show with Lee Hyeri, the BLACKPINK idol made further revelation that she didn't believe she was attractive and well-liked in school, until her classmates' actions suggested differently. She spoke openly about how she felt ignored until an experience changed her understanding.

Following the release of the video, an old classmate of the singer came forward and shared an anecdote of the BLACKPINK member, stating that the idol was always popular in middle school. The former classmate, who chose to stay anonymous, shared that Jisoo was always praised for her visuals and was considered extremely "pretty" among her peers.

A Twitter user, @blackpinkpabo, shared the screenshot of the statement from the singer's former classmate and translated it into English as well.

“I’m Jisoo’s middle school classmate, but hey Jisoo…! What are you talking about hahahahaha Even then, everyone called you pretty… Jisoo’s family...unnie and oppa were famous for all being pretty hahahaha Jisoo was easygoing and the type to get along with everyone so I think she was the only that wasn’t aware (that she was popular) hahaha"

BLINKs rushed to Twitter to react to the snippets from Lee Hyeri's talk show and hailed the BLACKPINK idol as "beautiful," while simultaneously expressing their excitement for her acting comeback.

Nevertheless, the FLOWER singer's experience in middle school transformed when she discovered presents from classmates—bread, beverages, and letters—left on her desk.

Some conjecture that the Global Ambassador of Dior and the visual of BLACKPINK may not have recognized her natural appeal and popularity, which reflects her grounded personality. With the disclosure, the BLACKPINK phenomenon revealed a new side that won over her devoted fan base.

The BLACKPINK idol reported to have signed with her brother's agency, BLISSOO

According to a January 2, 2024, exclusive K-media story by Xportnews, Jisoo of BLACKPINK may be managing her solo projects through her brother's business, BIOMOM Co. The firm, which is well-known for promoting the need for a nutritious diet for infants, has lately entered the entertainment industry, suggesting possible connections to the singer's professional goals.

The FLOWER singer's picture was prominently displayed in the recruiting announcement for BIOMOM's entertainment section, BLISSOO, raising the possibility that she was involved. The announcement, which highlighted BLISSOO's goals to reach a wider audience both domestically and internationally, stoked rumors that the idol is in charge of the company while her family watches over it.

A BIOMOM official, however, downplayed any verified family participation and voiced doubt about the relationship between BIOMOM Co. and BLISSOO. However, fans feel this proposed partnership suggests that the BLACKPINK idol may be looking to pursue a solo career after leaving YG Entertainment, as well as a potential support network inside her family.

The vocalist behind FLOWER and All Eyes On Me, parted ways with her former management company, YG Entertainment, to embark on a solo career. Her possible partnership with BIOMOM Co. indicates that she may take a different route in her career, maybe working for a family-run agency with more individualized services.

Fans are excited to see what the BLACKPINK superstar has in store for them as she steps into a new era.